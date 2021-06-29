We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

Close up batter WEBSITE_9141.jpg

Max McKenna takes a big swing during the MLB Pitch, Hit and Run contest held in Cardigan on June 27.

It was one of five events held across the province in June, with age groups from 7 to 14. The top two in each category progress to the provincial final in Summerside on July 10.

Players from the Three Rivers and Northside minor ball associations who will compete in the final include Tucker MacKinnon, Henry MacKenzie, Nelson Miller, Leah Burrows, Brennan Doyle, Rhys O'Brien, Ethan Lowe, Callum Thomson and Olivia Lowe.

Blonde batter WEBSITE_9138.jpg

Toby Miller of Murray River keeps his eye on the ball.

 

baseball use this one WEBSITE.jpg

Henry MacKenzie of Lower Montague takes a swing. Henry will compete at the provincial final in the age 7-8 group.

Lone batter WEBSITE_9135.jpg

Sawyer Drake from the Northside Minor Baseball Association hits the ball off the tee.

Kids in a row WEBSITE_9119.jpg

Nelson Miller of Murray River throws a pitch while other kids look on. Nelson will compete in the provincial final in the age 9-10 group.

