Cardigan native Chris MacDonald started his hard seltzer brand only a few months ago, and it’s already gaining recognition across Europe.
Mr MacDonald worked for Heineken for four years in Amsterdam until he decided to create his own alcoholic drink. Hard seltzer, which is sparkling water mixed with alcohol, was taking a big chunk out of the beer industry’s profits and he wanted to capitalize on the trend.
Together with partner Dale Milliken from Scotland, the result was Lot 42 Premium Hard Seltzer, named after the Selkirk, PEI area where his dad Lester’s Scottish ancestors settled in 1771. PEI features strongly in the branding, and Mr MacDonald said that’s because the Island is a place that captures the imagination, even in Europe.
“PEI is this place in the world that has a mystique, an allure. It evokes a lot of ideas. When I lived in the UK, I would talk about PEI and those who knew it, their eyes would light up.”
Lot 42 comes in two flavours, blueberry and lemongrass, and huckleberry and ginger, with plans to launch a third flavour, gooseberry and green apple. It won gold and silver medals at a hard seltzer competition before the brand was even fully launched.
Good press has also been coming in, from Vogue Magazine calling it a drink people should put on their wish list to The Telegraph calling it one of the best pre-mixed cans to drink.
Mr MacDonald said the brand was inspired by the idea of hitting the refresh button and making positive changes. Both sides of his family did that, as his Dutch grandparents moved to PEI in 1955 after the Second World War. His mother, Martina, was born before they got Canadian citizenship, which enabled him to get Dutch citizenship when he moved to Amsterdam.
“They were taking steps to have a better life and a better pace. We call it in marketing and branding a timeless story. People are constantly resettling to have a better life.”
Mr MacDonald’s journey to his ancestral homeland began in 2007, when he got a scholarship to study Mandarin and moved to Beijing. After three years there, he moved to London and became a stock broker for seven years. His analysis focused on European drink companies, advising clients on whether they should invest in them.
Heineken then asked him to move to Amsterdam and work for them, which was a welcome change. It also felt like a homecoming.
“At the time, that was amazing. The Brexit vote had just happened and I didn’t want to stay in England.”
For two years he worked in investor relations, trying to get the share price of Heineken as high as possible. Then he spent two years working directly for the chief financial officer on strategy, which is when he noticed a trend with hard seltzer happening in North America. In the midst of the pandemic, he decided the time was right to jump ship and start his own venture. He and Mr Milliken, who had worked for a global spirits company, went on a three-week road trip across Europe last summer and Lot 42 was born. The brand launched this spring.
The drink flavours are made with ingredients natural to PEI and it is now available in Europe and the UK, with hopes to bring it to Canada by next year. The business partners plan to pitch it to the Liquor Control Board of Ontario this summer, with Ontario being a large enough market to make it work financially and expand to other provinces like PEI.
The drink is made by blending the natural flavours with grain-neutral distilled alcohol and water, unlike many seltzers in North America which are made by fermenting sugars, similar to beer.
Mr MacDonald and Mr Milliken don’t have their own production facility, saving money on overhead by buying space on the canning lines of larger breweries which aren’t being used to full capacity. If the drink comes to Canada, Lot 42 will partner with a Canadian company to produce it here, which reduces the environmental impact. The product is also plastic free.
Social responsibility is important for the founders. They sponsor Pride Amsterdam and partner with Rainbow Railroad, an organization that helps gay people in countries where it’s illegal to resettle in countries where they can safely be themselves.
“It’s fundamentally important for us to try to help others. It’s all about hitting refresh and we want to help give others that opportunity.”
According to their website, the company donates 4.2 per cent of its proceeds to the LGBTQ+ community and 1 per cent of its yearly profits to charitable organizations.
