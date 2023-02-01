When students and staff returned to Cardigan Consolidated School last week it was definitely a happy homecoming.
“It seemed like we never left and we fell back into our routines right away,” principal Lisa Myers Roche said.
After Hurricane Fiona damage tore the roof off the Cardigan facility back in September, classes were moved to Montague Regional High School while repairs were undertaken.
“MRHS students and staff welcomed us with open arms and I don’t think we can ever thank them enough,” Ms Myers Roche said.
The students agree.
They are excited to be back in their old classrooms, but most are sad not to be seeing their high school friends every day and equally as disappointed they no longer have access to the huge gym at the high school.
“My favourite thing about being back is everything,” Grade 5 student Emma Palmer said.
“I am glad to be back because there is more room in our classroom now,” Katherine Creighan, also in Grade 5, said.
The roof damage at the school resulted in the loss of some of the built-in cabinets and shelving, said Public Schools Branch Director Norbert Carpenter.
There was a lot of work to cleaning up things like teaching materials, many of which were in ruins.
“When the roof structure was torn off the membrane underneath did help, but there was still a lot of equipment damaged,” he added.
Ms Myers Roche said there was a bit of a silver lining.
“We got to declutter some,” she said, noting even now they are still discovering things that are missing, like her spare duty boots she couldn’t find their first day back.
Younger students said they are glad to be back.
“The music room has new mats,” kindergarten student Ivan Morrison said.
His classmate Henry McGuire likes the different tables they have in the classroom.
When staff and students walked in on their first day back they were met with copious amounts of balloons and Welcome Back signage in the lobby.
The Home & School had decorated and also hosted a pizza party.
Many of the ceiling tiles in the school had to be replaced, but a select few that had been painted over the years to commemorate graduating students were saved.
Ms Myers Roche said it was touching that workers took the time to have them professionally cleaned and reinstalled.
Back in September when it became clear the students would have to go elsewhere Mr Carpenter said moving the students to MRHS was an easy solution.
“When (something like this happens) you look around to see what could work and I knew Montague had the capacity,” he said.
The fact that all the feeder school buses also go to the high school was an added convenience.
“They all go on the same buses and now some are back to having shorter drives,” Ms Myers Roche said.
In addition to having the roof replaced and cabinets rebuilt the security and fire detection systems have been reviewed for proper functionality and all testing has been completed (air, water, etc.) to ensure a safe return for students.
As for the cost, the PSB said the repairs were completed through an insurance claim and the total is not yet available.
