Many Islanders received a second round of inflation relief cheques from the province last week, to follow the ones sent last July.
Notwithstanding the months-long delays in issuing them, due to coordinating with HST cheques, these funds have surely helped many lower-income people get by in the face of rising costs everywhere.
But for a have-not province, the government is being a little too generous with the eligibility requirements.
These latest cheques went out to individuals making as much as $125,000 and couples making as much as $145,000. That includes people who make $100,000 receiving just as much as people below the poverty line.
In July, people earning $70,000 got just as much as the poorest Islanders.
I’m sorry, but if you make six figures you do not need bailout money from the government to get by, inflation or not.
Debt levels federally and across the country have ballooned during the pandemic, in large part due to necessary support measures to help people recover from lost income.
Fiscal responsibility still has to come into play at some point, and while the relief is needed by many, it should be much more narrowly targeted.
The province has no business giving just as much money to people who can afford lavish lifestyles as those who are barely avoiding homelessness.
But this is the same crew that handed out gift cards willy-nilly to tourists while forcing seniors to prove their eligibility for grocery money, so are we really surprised?
