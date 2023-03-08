Eddy's Picks

Richard Wood hosted a huge concert back in January at The Florence Simmons Performance Hall. The gorgeous theatre space, located on the Holland College Campus in Charlottetown, was packed to the rafters. Richard had an all-star band and featured a lineup of special guest singers. I was lucky enough to be one of the invited guests, and after singing a song myself, I was able to sit back and enjoy some of my favourite Island performers in action.

I went out into the foyer during the intermission to mix with the crowd and hopefully sell a few copies of Island Characters. One of the first people to say hello to me was actually the cover model for my book, Bobby Fraser.

Bobby Fraser

Bobby Fraser is always an award-winning step dancer at the Dundas Plowing Match. Submitted photo

