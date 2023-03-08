Richard Wood hosted a huge concert back in January at The Florence Simmons Performance Hall. The gorgeous theatre space, located on the Holland College Campus in Charlottetown, was packed to the rafters. Richard had an all-star band and featured a lineup of special guest singers. I was lucky enough to be one of the invited guests, and after singing a song myself, I was able to sit back and enjoy some of my favourite Island performers in action.
I went out into the foyer during the intermission to mix with the crowd and hopefully sell a few copies of Island Characters. One of the first people to say hello to me was actually the cover model for my book, Bobby Fraser.
“Are you going to sing my song tonight Eddy?” Bobby asked.
I knew he was referring to the song I wrote about him wrestling the bear at Iceland Arena (in Montague) many moons ago.
“Sorry Bob, I just got to sing the one song tonight,” I said, sensing his disappointment.
“I will sing it for you next time buddy, just make sure to let me know you are in the house!” I added, hoping to cheer him back up.
The Lewis family, from St. Peter’s Bay, had invited Bobby to come to the show with them. I had a little chat with Dean Lewis, while Bobby went off to enjoy a Diet Coke. I think Dean must have had a bad feeling about Bobby performing at Florence Simmons this night.
“Bob asked if he should take his dancing shoes,” Dean started, “But I kind of talked him out of it.”
The Lewis family are great friends of Bobby, and they always treat him like another member of their family. Dean will often send me photos and updates on Bob throughout the year, and they take him along on lots of outings, including a few trips to my concerts.
I imagine it must have been very difficult for Bobby to sit still with all that lively fiddle music in the second half of the show. He asked Dean a few times if he should get up and step dance but Dean told him he better not. Bobby complied, although it must have been killing him to let all that good music go to waste. The concert was almost over, when Richard Wood paused to introduce the next set of tunes.
“If anyone wants to dance, this is your chance!” Richard announced before tearing into a set.
Well that was the only prodding Bobby needed to hear. He was out of his seat and up onto the stage before Dean had a chance to try and stop him. Bobby gave a Plowing Match worthy performance and was given a thunderous applause when he bowed to the crowd. He headed towards the side of the stage but must have been disoriented by the bright stage lights. He missed the steps down from the stage and fell a good four feet down onto his shoulder and side. The boisterous hall went completely silent and onlookers rushed to help. It was evident to all that Bobby was seriously injured. The ambulance arrived in short order and rushed Bob off to the hospital.
As the saying goes, the show must go on. The musicians did an admirable job, considering it felt like a dark cloud was hanging over us. We were all distracted, as we wondered about the condition of our friend.
As I depicted in my song, Bobby did fight a bear, and he came out without a scratch. I kept telling myself a fall wouldn’t keep a man like that down. However, Bob is 40 years beyond his top bear wrestling form. I was worried that night, and was pretty anxious for an update from Dean. He messaged me the next morning.
“He is pretty sore alright,” Dean started. “They think he may have broken his shoulder and possibly a few ribs. The doctor even checked to see if he had a concussion or dementia!” he added, sounding surprised.
“How did they check him for that?” I inquired.
“Well the doctor asked him a bunch of questions. And you know Bobby, he was giving typical Bobby answers!” Dean said.
“I can imagine he would in that state,” I interrupted.
“Anyways, the doctor finally asked Bobby if he knew who the prime minister is,” Dean explained.
“Bob would know that,” I said.
“Bobby says back to him, do you mean in Ottawa?” And the doctor answers him, “Yes in Ottawa!”
“So what did Bobby say?” I asked impatiently.
“He says to the doctor, well that’s Lawrence MacAulay ... but I am not sure if I will vote for him next time.”
I guess Bob didn’t want the doctor to know his colours. And he may have slightly exaggerated Lawrence’s authority. But in Bob’s defence, and if I remember Greg Bungay’s social studies class right, Lawrence was only a few rungs from the top during his stint as Solicitor General. In any event, I was encouraged by Bobby’s answer. At least he still sounded like himself.
It is over a month since the accident and I am happy to report that Bobby is well on the way to recovery. Apparently, the worst part of his time in hospital was the strict diet. Even his multiple requests for a bologna sandwich were denied. Hopefully, he is enjoying his indulgences again now and will be kicking his heels up again soon.
*********************
Fiddlers’ Sons will play a special St. Patrick’s concert at The Kings Playhouse in Georgetown, Sunday, March 12 at 7:30 pm.
John B Webster and I are happy to feature special guest Cynthia MacLeod for this show. Fiddler Cynthia MacLeod has been carving a distinct style of fiddling that embraces both her local roots and her ancestral connection to the Scottish Highlands. Since the beginning of her career as a young teenager Cynthia has spent more than 20 years on stages on PEI, across Canada, into the US, and as far abroad as Cuba and Japan. Cynthia’s accomplished recording career began in 2002, with the release of her debut album ‘Head Over Heels’ at the age of 16. The CD was voted Album of the Year at the Music PEI Awards. Since then Cynthia has released a total of four studio albums and one live CD/DVD package, garnering regional awards and nominations along the way.
We will feature some songs from our Irish repertoire as well as some popular requests and lively tunes. I will also share some stories from my latest book, Island Characters Volume 2. There will be bar service, a canteen and 50/50 draw. Admission is $20 at the door and all are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.