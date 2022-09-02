Killick Junction

Members of Killick Junction are regular entertainers at the Murray Harbour Farmers Market on Saturdays. They traditionally have a presence at Canada Day festivities in the village as well. This Graphic file photo includes, from the left, Wayne MacLean, Edna MacMaster and Len Buell.

While many thoughts drift to attractions and summer vendors closing their doors for the season, the community of Murray Harbour will observe Labour Day, September 5th, with an afternoon of organized fun for all ages.

The holiday officially celebrates workers and the labour union movement and it is also the last long weekend of summer - an ideal time to drop into Rail Head Park for some entertainment, food, socializing and more.

