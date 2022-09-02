Members of Killick Junction are regular entertainers at the Murray Harbour Farmers Market on Saturdays. They traditionally have a presence at Canada Day festivities in the village as well. This Graphic file photo includes, from the left, Wayne MacLean, Edna MacMaster and Len Buell.
While many thoughts drift to attractions and summer vendors closing their doors for the season, the community of Murray Harbour will observe Labour Day, September 5th, with an afternoon of organized fun for all ages.
The holiday officially celebrates workers and the labour union movement and it is also the last long weekend of summer - an ideal time to drop into Rail Head Park for some entertainment, food, socializing and more.
Among the featured activities is a bouncy castle for the kiddies (free to use); lobster rolls ($10 each), barbecued sausages, fresh popped popcorn and beverages (water and pop).
The traditional cake auction in the 2022 event will have a bit of a different twist. This time around children are invited to show off their skills in the kitchen (with adult supervision) to create and decorate cakes which will be sold off at 3 pm.
The gathering begins at 1 pm and as in past years there will be entertainment which starts at 2 pm. The always popular Killick Junction (KJ) featuring Len Buell, Wayne MacLean and Edna MacMaster will provide the music and song during this portion of the afternoon. As well, anyone wanting to share their vocal or music skills are welcome.
There will also be creative and colourful face painting by Noah Jory.
Any proceeds from the afternoon, which concludes at 4 pm, will go to the village.
In the same community, while nearby retail stores, banks and libraries shut their doors for the long weekend, there is much to be celebrated in the multitude of labourers who make their living from the land and water.
On Friday, September 3rd, at the village’s Farmers Market, held Saturday mornings at the Murray Harbour Community Centre, organizers will join the public in celebrating their annual FRYDAY.
It takes many hands to prepare this special offering of French fries, all grown and prepared locally.
Market participant and potato grower Allan Glover, from Guernsey Cove, will dig the spuds on Wednesday, August 31. From there, on Thursday, September 1, friends at Millstone Grill Restaurant in nearby Murray River clean the potatoes and dice and soak them in preparation for FRYDAY.
Then on market day PEI potatoes, its industry, its workers and the importance of this crop to the economy of this province is celebrated among market-goers.
The 2021 FRYDAY was a huge success with 100 pounds of spuds transformed and cooked into French fries.
There are more than 180 potato growers on PEI, with 96 per cent of these being family farms. Most Islanders are connected to a potato farm in some way, either through direct employment or through their friends and family. By farm cash receipts, potato farming is more important to the PEI economy than in any other province in Canada.
The potato industry contributes over $1.3 billion annually to the economy of Prince Edward Island, and is responsible for more than 5,000 full-time equivalent jobs, according to a study prepared by the Department of Agriculture and Land.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.