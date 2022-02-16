A tsunami of economic uncertainty broaches the province as potato producers are forced to destroy their harvest, thus creating a ripple effect sure to seep into all corners of our day-to-day existence.
Canada’s Agriculture Day, on February 22, should be a time to celebrate an industry valued at more than one billion dollars annually each year.
However, the victims of this waste involve first and foremost the farmers but added into the equation are lost jobs the potato industry creates and associated services.
For some lay folk the repercussions of the picture are lost in the fact ample varieties of potatoes remain on store shelves. Producers’ names are proudly stamped onto the bags of differing sizes. Choice remains and any threat to the Island mealtime staple is unforeseeable.
The reality though is ponderous for the folks who agonizingly watch their income (and livelihood) lie chopped and strewn on the frozen ground not to mention the horrendous waste of perfectly good and safe food.
While more than 180 producers stare down the barrel of an uncertain future those on a much smaller scale, albeit important, map out their game plan for farm gate and farmers market produce.
Grocery store prices are climbing higher than pole beans on a telescopic trellis. The increases are obvious now from one week to the next and it’s not a matter of a few cents inflation, it’s dollars ... significant dollars.
Also noticeable is a seeming decline in choice particularly in the produce section. It is something we can certainly live with although it will take a measure of adjustment.
This is where hobby farmers take the stage. More and more are becoming versatile in what they grow so as to meet demand.
At the start of Covid countless Islanders used their time away from socializing to test their skills at gardening. For some first-time green thumbs the result was a cornucopia of edibles and for others well, it just didn’t pan out.
No matter the side of the fence they ended up standing on, the exercise created an elevated appreciation for everyone who produces food both professional, amateur and those who learn by doing.
Heartfelt appreciation and commiseration go out to our Island potato producers.
To those who provide comestibles in microscale we thank you for quality at a fair price.
