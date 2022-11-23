At first glance one might think a budget surplus is good news, but the fact that Health PEI had $5.7 million in unspent funds due to unfilled positions is far from good news.
If anything, it only accentuates the health care worker shortage.
If you read between the lines during Health PEI board chair Derek Key’s speech at the AGM last week you can detect the crown corporation is quite dissatisfied with the fact that hiring for our health system is done by the Department of Health and Wellness.
In a nutshell he says that process is a huge impediment.
One would think an arm’s-length corporation should have the ability to do the hiring.
But the province is footing the bill.
Just because that is the way things have always been doesn’t mean change can’t and shouldn’t happen.
Either Health PEI is an arm’s-length crown corporation or it isn’t.
Some may remember what the health care system was like before Health PEI was established. Something that stands out is it wasn’t quite so centralized.
There are no doubt a multitude of opinions on what changes need to happen to make our health care system work.
Change is inevitable as society and technology changes. But what should be at the core of each and every decision is how any changes affect not only the residents, but also the workers who deliver that health care system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.