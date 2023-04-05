Last week people in the Nova Scotia community of Portapique and surrounding areas were presented with the Mass Casuality Commission report.
There is an abundance of information amassed in the report, not the least of which are the recommendations to help prevent violence from occurring and when that can’t be done to act with better resources than what happened in April 2020.
It took 13 hours for the tragedy to unfold where 22 people were killed by gun violence.
Rest in Peace Elizabeth Joanne Thomas, John Zahl, Peter and Joy Bond, Lillian Campbell, Dawn and Frank Gulenchyn, Joe Webber, Tom Bagley, Corrie Ellison, Jolene Oliver, Aaron Tuck and Emily Tuck, Sean McLeod and Alanna Jenkins, Greg and Jamie Blair, Heather O’Brien, Gina Goulet, Kristen Beaton, Lisa McCully and Heidi Stevenson.
The lives of the family and friends of the victims are forever changed, but this 3,000 page report aims to face some issues head on so something of this magnitude could be avoided in future.
The report shows how intergenerational abuse and gun violence played a huge role.
So too did the shortcoming in the RCMP response during those 13 hours.
Community safety is paramount in the recommendations as is critical incident preparedness.
The existing culture of policing must change and while it is up to all levels of government and the institution of the RCMP to do the heavy lifting we as citizens have a role to play as well.
It is incumbent upon each and every one of us to make sure this report doesn’t sit on a shelf to gather dust and never to be opened again.
We need to read it and question officials on when the recommendations will be executed.
Knee-jerk reactions to violent situations cannot become the norm.
People need to feel safe again. They need to trust uncertain situations are being handled by the appropriate authorities.
Those that hold those positions need to prove they are ready to uphold that trust.
