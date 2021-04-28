A Rite of Spring - Harvesting a feed of smelts during their migration run, is a strong tradition for many Island families.
Until the late 1950s when refrigeration and rural electrification became generally available, smelt were relied on as a much-needed fresh food source. Many species of wildlife including trout, eagles, heron, mink, fox, and other species consume smelt or their eggs or young.
As such, the Hillsborough River Association (HRA) and the Pisquid River Enhancement Project (PREP) believe preserving this fishery is of great importance, not only from a conservation perspective, but also from a human heritage perspective.
Changes announced in PEI’s 2021 Angling Summary to the DFO regulation of the 2022 family spring dip-net smelt fishery potentially threaten this traditional harvest.
Regrettably, much of this proposed change is due to concerns over illegal harvesting.
Some individuals were harvesting far beyond their personal limit of 60 smelt per day.
In response to these concerns, the PREP installed a smelt conservation sign at the Fort Augustus Road crossing on Clark’s Creek in 2017. The sign is retained during the spawning migration and then removed until the smelt return the following spring.
Smelt are not strong swimmers compared to gaspereau, trout or salmon.
Thus, if the water is too fast in a fish-way, a pond bypass run-around, or a culvert, smelt migration can be blocked. Beaver dams and occasional blown down tree blockages can also block smelt passage.
PREP and HRA watershed management crews have been addressing smelt passage issues on the Pisquid River and other tributaries of the Hillsborough and Vernon Rivers for decades.
Transportation and Infrastructure (TI) maintenance crews have modified culverts to improve smelt passage. PREP and HRA staff, in conjunction with Fish and Wildlife staff, have also installed rock to reduce water velocity and improve fish passage at drop culverts, removed beaver dams in the lower reaches of rivers with beaver management plans, assisted with the creation of bypass run-arounds to overcome challenges at ponds with fish-ways, and provided educational materials.
Last year, thanks to the watershed improvement efforts of HRA and PREP staff and landowners, smelt, for the first time in more than 100 years, were able to migrate up the Pisquid River to above the Dunphy Road crossing.
Silt deposition reduces spawning habitat quality and kills smelt eggs.
Fortunately, many landowners including farmers, have installed erosion control structures with the help of TI, and HRA and PREP staff. However, more needs to be done.
These smelt conservation initiatives would not have been possible without the support of landowners, staff, and volunteers, and financial support from employment programs and non-government organizations.
Besides limiting the number of smelt you harvest, you can assist conservation efforts by selecting male smelt (those that feel rough), harvesting from the stream bank beside a pool rather than walking through a gravel-rock area to which smelt eggs adhere, and minimizing silt entry into streams.
If you have concerns over the fate of the spring smelt dip-net fishery please make your concerns known to anglingideas@gov.pe.ca or 902-368-6082.
Nic Bergeron
Watershed Coordinator / Field Technician
Pisquid River Enhancement Project
Hillsborough River Association
