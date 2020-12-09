Recent changes to the provincial Insulin Pump Program don’t go far enough to ensuring Islanders with type 1 diabetes are getting all the help they need, according to Brooks Roche.
The former Montague High graduate who has been living with diabetes since age three, has been a longtime advocate of improving the lives of those living with type 1 diabetes, himself included.
Mr Roche is one of several people from across the Island who are pushing for a better program. They take exception to the fact the province still has an age restriction for the insulin pump program.
As of next month, insulin pump coverage will be extended to allow coverage for Islanders up to age 25 years. Before, only those 18 and under were eligible.
“This disease does not take breaks,” Mr Roche said. “People don’t have time to spare waiting to be eligible for the program.”
Mr Roche sees this most recent government announcement as an opportunity for advocates to say more needs to be done.
It is estimated between 600-1200 Islanders have type 1 diabetes. A further 15,000 are suffering with type 2 diabetes and tens of thousands are pre-diabetic.
“That’s an epidemic right there,” Mr Roche said.
Cost weighing in over humanity isn’t acceptable.
“This really comes down to the human factor,” he said.
“There’s always a cost.
“Whether we define the cost in dollars or in the quality of human lives is our choice.”
When you look at the preventative measures, paying for an insulin pump now will save the health care system money in the future, he added.
The estimated cost of setting up an insulin pump is $5,000 to $7,000 per year.
A two-night stay in hospital on PEI averages around $6,500, according to 2018 statistics from The Canadian Institute for Health Information.
Mr Roche does not buy into the reasoning behind an age limit.
Government aims to be in line with neighbouring provinces, but if they look across the country more jurisdictions are operating without an age limit, he said. He also argues government shouldn’t rely on private medical insurance as part of its coverage eligibility.
Mr Roche said if the pandemic has shown us anything it is how precarious our lives can be since so many people are suffering with job losses.
“Standard of care shouldn’t be job dependent,” he said.
Included in the province’s recent announcement was blood glucose test coverage is to increase from 100 to 120 test strips per month.
“There might be a day when a diabetic is in crisis and they need to test numerous times in just one day,” Mr Roche said.
“People should not have to worry about how many test strips they have left for the rest of the month.”
The changes come into effect in January 2021.
