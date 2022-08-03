Alyssa Chapman

Alyssa Chapman of Murray Harbour will compete in a Special Olympics demonstration race with eight other kayakers from across Canada and Germany during the Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe World Championship in Dartmouth on August 4. She has been busy training for the race on the Brudenell River. Josh Lewis photo

Alyssa Chapman has already competed at a high level in swimming, figure skating and several other sports. Now she will take part in a Special Olympics demonstration kayaking race at the Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe World Championship.

The Murray Harbour native will race against eight other kayakers from across Canada and Germany in the 200 metre recreational division on August 4 in Dartmouth. Although it is a demonstration race, medals will also be on the line.

Alyssa kayaking

Alyssa Chapman set a new personal best during a 200 metre kayak training session on the Brudenell River on July 27, while preparing for an upcoming Special Olympics demonstration race in Dartmouth. Josh Lewis photo

