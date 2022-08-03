Alyssa Chapman of Murray Harbour will compete in a Special Olympics demonstration race with eight other kayakers from across Canada and Germany during the Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe World Championship in Dartmouth on August 4. She has been busy training for the race on the Brudenell River. Josh Lewis photo
Alyssa Chapman set a new personal best during a 200 metre kayak training session on the Brudenell River on July 27, while preparing for an upcoming Special Olympics demonstration race in Dartmouth. Josh Lewis photo
Alyssa Chapman has already competed at a high level in swimming, figure skating and several other sports. Now she will take part in a Special Olympics demonstration kayaking race at the Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe World Championship.
The Murray Harbour native will race against eight other kayakers from across Canada and Germany in the 200 metre recreational division on August 4 in Dartmouth. Although it is a demonstration race, medals will also be on the line.
In 19 years as a Special Olympics athlete, Chapman has previously won three medals in figure skating at the World Games, has attended seven Summer Games in different sports and six Canada Games in swimming and figure skating.
She found out about six weeks ago she would get to race in Dartmouth after organizers put out a call for Special Olympics kayakers. She has been training in Brudenell since May with coach Justin Batten.
“At first I was kind of surprised, but then I got really excited. I’ve been wanting to kayak for a little while.”
She first tried the sport in 2012 as a form of cardio training to increase her arm strength for swimming. After getting her own kayak in 2020 she wants to spend more time on the sport.
“I like how sometimes if I get fast enough, I just glide across the water. It’s a really nice feeling. You put all your effort into it and it pays off at the end.”
While training on July 27, she set a new personal best for the 200 metres. Batten, who runs the Brudenell Canoe Kayak Club, managed to measure the distance accurately from a tree to a house along the Brudenell shore.
“It’s a good sport and I’m working hard at it, trying to listen to my coach,” she said.
Kayaking isn’t offered as part of Special Olympics in Canada, but canoeing was added following a demonstration race in 2009 so Chapman and Batten are hoping that changes soon.
“It would be a good opportunity for newer athletes to come and join,” she said.
Meanwhile, Batten’s kids Bianca and Eric will both compete at the Canada Games in Niagara, Ontario from August 16 to 19 in the racing kayak category.
