If I had to guess, I’d be hard pressed to come up with a date. But, I would say it’s been at least 30 years since I took part in a game of charades. That changed with last week’s family visit. You can learn a lot about your family by playing this simple, albeit fun, game of guessing through silence, gestures, gyrations and arm waving.
A quick refresh. You make teams, and team members jot down some words, phrases, cliches or titles. The assigned team member tries to act out something written on the paper by the other team, without talking, and in a limited period of time. That led to the first debate. How much time? Some thought 30 seconds, some thought one minute. We settled on 45 seconds for each clue to be acted out and guessed upon. Next time I will wildly be supporting the one minute duration.
We divided into two teams of four, and each player wrote out three random things on a piece of paper for the other team to act out. This was actually our first mistake. We made things for round one a little too general. While I jotted down things like ‘Lighthouse’ and ‘Lobster Boat’, the other team had different ideas. For example, when I drew a piece of paper out of the hat, I saw the word ‘chasm’. Chasm? OK, I knew the meaning, but how do you act out a deep fissure in the earth? As my 45 seconds began, I opted for the ‘sounds like’ scenario, and began to move my body in a herky jerky way, thinking my teammates would naturally get that I was showing them a ‘spasm’, which ‘sounds like’ chasm. That didn’t come close to working. Time expired.
My next one was ‘finding a golf ball in the woods.’ Miraculously, I was able to act this out and we got it just in the nick of time. Heather wasn’t so lucky. Her son, Connor, who supplied ‘finding golf ball in the woods’, had also come up with this gem…’Jessie serving wine at Abbiocco’. Remember, just 45 seconds to impart this. I mean the serving wine part was easy, but Abbiocco? Seriously? Connor was clearly in this to win.
After this round, we all agreed we needed to narrow the scope of each round, so we settled on movie titles. For the next two rounds we made our way through the likes of ‘Titanic’, the ‘Wizard of Oz’, ‘Margin Call’, ‘The Godfather’, ‘Lilo and Stitch’, ‘Finding Dory’ and ‘Top Gun Maverick.’’For the most part, most of these were solved and there were a tonne of laughs along the way. Full disclosure, there was some drinking involved as the night progressed, and it progressed for several hours.
Heather’s daughter, Jessie, had arrived part way through the evening after her shift at, wait for it, Abbiocco. She became the official timekeeper. She was also the designated driver responsible for getting five adults home in a Nissan Micra, but that adventure is a whole different column. Moving on. After our two movie rounds, the score was tied and it was decided Jessie would come up with eight movie titles, and each team member would act out one title, and the team with the most correct would win. After seven movies the other team led 4-3, but we could tie if Heather could get the last title. She plucked the last piece of paper from the hat we were using and what followed was 45 seconds of silence. Nothing. It’s not like she wasn’t trying to come up with something, you could see the desperation on her face, but time ran out.
‘Madagascar, Escape 2 Africa’
Really?
OK. So I’m done with charades. Bring on the Pictionary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.