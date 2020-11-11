Clarence (Chuckie) White of Dover appeared in Georgetown Provincial Court last Tuesday for a preliminary trial on two charges of causing death by criminal negligence.
The court ruled there was enough evidence for the case to move forward. Those charges have been transferred to Supreme Court in Charlottetown for plea.
The charges stem from an incident on June 9, 2018 when there was a collision between two fishing boats, both out of Beach Point, resulting in the death of two men.
A report on the incident from the Transportation Safety Board describes what happened on that day when Mr White’s boat, the Forever Chasin’ Tail collided with the Joel ‘98. The Joel ‘98 was stopped at the time of the crash and the men who died were on board.
Mr White had previously pled guilty to a violation of Section 121 of the Canada Shipping Act and will appear in Provincial Court on that charge on January 14, 2021.
