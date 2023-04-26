Jeff

Picture this. You are in charge of a birthday party for 16 people. They range in age from 4 to 6 years old, with maybe the odd 7 year old in there as well. Your mission is to get this group seated at a table, quiet them down, get them all to smile, and then have them all pick up a fork and eat a piece of cake in unison. And you’re not done. They then have to replace their fork on the plate and stand up at exactly the same time. If this sounds impossible to you, you’ve never seen cheerleading in action.

Heather and I were in Ontario recently as I hosted a gala to honour my longtime friend, Lisa LaFlamme. She had no idea we had flown in from PEI to surprise her, and, of course, that necessitated a very lengthy post gala celebration. Things finally wound up close to 1 am, and it was a good thing because we had to make the 170 kilometre drive from Kitchener to Niagara Falls early the next morning to see my granddaughter Paisley in the Canadian Cheerleading Championships. Suffice to say you aren’t as sharp as you’d like to be getting up at 6:30 am to make the drive, only to be greeted by pounding, and I mean pounding music and thousands of rambunctious, highly energetic, adrenaline fueled cheerleaders.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.