Picture this. You are in charge of a birthday party for 16 people. They range in age from 4 to 6 years old, with maybe the odd 7 year old in there as well. Your mission is to get this group seated at a table, quiet them down, get them all to smile, and then have them all pick up a fork and eat a piece of cake in unison. And you’re not done. They then have to replace their fork on the plate and stand up at exactly the same time. If this sounds impossible to you, you’ve never seen cheerleading in action.
Heather and I were in Ontario recently as I hosted a gala to honour my longtime friend, Lisa LaFlamme. She had no idea we had flown in from PEI to surprise her, and, of course, that necessitated a very lengthy post gala celebration. Things finally wound up close to 1 am, and it was a good thing because we had to make the 170 kilometre drive from Kitchener to Niagara Falls early the next morning to see my granddaughter Paisley in the Canadian Cheerleading Championships. Suffice to say you aren’t as sharp as you’d like to be getting up at 6:30 am to make the drive, only to be greeted by pounding, and I mean pounding music and thousands of rambunctious, highly energetic, adrenaline fueled cheerleaders.
I had no idea just how big cheerleading was as a sport. It’s huge. My personal knowledge of cheerleading is limited to what I saw in high school and the Dallas Cowboys. Paisley is part of Cheer Sport Sharks. They have eight locations across the country, and one in the US, and their gyms come with names like “The Reef”, “The Coast” and “The Ocean.” She is located at “The Tank” in Cambridge. “The Tank” is a 65,000 square foot facility where 34 teams train. So, yep, huge.
These championships had thousands and thousands of competitors from across Canada and thousands of parents, friends and well wishers all jammed into a very large, very spacious, but very full, Niagara Falls Convention Centre. While babysitting Paisley a couple of times over the past year, I had seen her neatly execute some tucks and jumps and even do a bridge, which is best described as the position you would get in to do the crab walk. I had even attended one of her practices, but it was on the exact same day Fiona was pounding PEI and Heather was home riding it out, so I was just a little bit distracted. But, like hockey, ringette, baseball, basketball, or any sport, it brings kids together in a team concept, and like those sports, they attended several competitions over the past year, culminating with the Canadian finals.
Paisley’s cheer squad has 16 people. From 4 to 6 years old. Beginners. Full disclosure, Paisley started when she was 6, but recently turned 7. It’s a miracle watching this crew perform. I can’t imagine how much patience you must have to organize, choreograph, train, and eventually showcase this young group. But at exactly 9:59 am, out they came in their bedazzled matching outfits, smiles wider than the Confederation Bridge and enough energy to run the wind farms at North Cape. The music started, they started, and in a little over two short minutes, you forgot how old they were as they did their routine looking like they’ve been doing it for years. For years. Yet, some members were just two years old when the pandemic hit. It’s beyond impressive.
About that music. Needless to say, after our reunion with Lisa, the last thing Heather and I needed was pounding music. The event ran like clockwork, with a new group every three minutes. We arrived 35 minutes early and took our seats in the massive auditorium and began to wait for Paisley, in the thick of the pounding music. About 10 minutes in, Heather showed me an ‘alert’ on her Apple Watch. Warning! You are absorbing 90 decibels of sound..deafness can occur within 30 minutes. Deafness? Wait. What? Normal conversation is about 60 decibels, standing beside a running motorcycle in about 95. Rock concerts are 90 and up. Anything over 85 is considered harmful to human hearing. So, yeah, it was loud. But loud or not, it was totally worth it.
