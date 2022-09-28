Randy MacAulay mini home

Randy MacAulay was relieved he and his partner Addie MacPhee decided to leave the house when it started to shake from the wind. He came back early in the morning to find it had moved several feet. Submitted photo

When Randy MacAulay and Addie MacPhee felt the windows creaking in their mini home on Steel’s Lane in Chepstow around 1 am Saturday they decided to venture out into the storm and seek shelter elsewhere.

It was a good thing the couple did because through the night the structure lifted up in the air and landed exactly where their truck would have been parked in the driveway.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.