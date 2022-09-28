Randy MacAulay was relieved he and his partner Addie MacPhee decided to leave the house when it started to shake from the wind. He came back early in the morning to find it had moved several feet. Submitted photo
When Randy MacAulay and Addie MacPhee felt the windows creaking in their mini home on Steel’s Lane in Chepstow around 1 am Saturday they decided to venture out into the storm and seek shelter elsewhere.
It was a good thing the couple did because through the night the structure lifted up in the air and landed exactly where their truck would have been parked in the driveway.
Early in the evening the two were out with friends. Mr MacAulay who is a member of the Souris Fire Department, got a call so he dropped Ms MacPhee off and headed out.
“When I got back from the fire call I noticed there was a piece of skirting gone and I walked into the house and got worried because I could feel the wind. We grabbed some stuff and got out,” Mr MacAulay said.
When he went back to check on the house around 4 am he found it flat on the ground.
“I actually think it went airborne for a brief second before it landed,” he said, describing how the floor on the inside is buckled about eight inches in several spots.
They are taking temporary shelter at his grandmother’s house close by, which she had recently moved out of.
It is too early to say if the house is fixable and if it is Mr MacAulay doesn’t expect it to happen right away so they are thankful they have a place to stay.
“The insurance hasn’t been out to look at it yet but it doesn’t look good,” he added.
