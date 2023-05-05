A picture of the moon rover taken by astronaut Commander Dave Scott at the Apollo 15 landing site. The cables connecting the batteries to the motors on the wheels could very well be the ones made by Gerald MacEachern of Cherry Hill. Submitted photo
Gerald MacEachern of Cherry Hill defines his contribution to one of the three moon rovers still ensconced on the moon after five decades as minor, but all the same every piece of equipment counts.
The now 85-year-old was in his early 30s when he went to work in Boston for a few years.
He landed a job at the Boston Insulated Wire & Cable Company.
The company received a government contract to make the cables that still today sit on the surface of the moon as part of at least one of the rovers.
“The moon buggy was run by battery and each wheel had an electric motor on it with solar collectors,” Mr MacEachern said. “I made the cables, well really I just ran them through my machine, to carry the power from the batteries to each motor.”
“The (government officials) were right there watching every move we made,” he added.
“It didn’t mean all that much to me. We were just making cables. We made them for all over the world,” he said.
Mr MacEachern isn’t entirely sure which rover his cables are attached to and he finds it hard to believe the vehicles are still up there in space.
But they are. The three lunar rovers from Apollo 15, 16 and 17 are still on the moon and according to an article written by Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, they are likely to be drivable even today and would merely need to be supplied with a few new components.
Mr MacEachern who moved back to PEI in the early 1970s said the carpentry work he did for most of his life was far more interesting than factory work.
“It was interesting work but boring, you know - 12 hours a day, seven days a week.”
Even so it is a small window of a man who worked in various jobs over the years.
Mr MacEachern also farmed, had a blueberry delivery truck and worked at the Georgetown Shipyard over the years.
