moon rover

A picture of the moon rover taken by astronaut Commander Dave Scott at the Apollo 15 landing site. The cables connecting the batteries to the motors on the wheels could very well be the ones made by Gerald MacEachern of Cherry Hill.   Submitted photo

Gerald MacEachern of Cherry Hill defines his contribution to one of the three moon rovers still ensconced on the moon after five decades as minor, but all the same every piece of equipment counts.

The now 85-year-old was in his early 30s when he went to work in Boston for a few years.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.