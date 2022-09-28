The Morell Chevies scored three runs in a two-out rally to beat the Peakes Bogside Bombers 3-2 and force a game six back in Peakes in recent Kings County Baseball League action. A two-run double by Ben MacDougall and an RBI double by Johnny Savidant after two outs gave Morell an early 3-0 lead after the first inning.
Bomber starting pitcher Ethan Smith settled down after that and shut down the Chevie offense the rest of the way. Smith’s bunt single led off the fifth inning, only to be stranded. Dillon Doucette, who has played flawless ball in the shortstop position, started a pretty nice double play in the Morell fifth inning. Doucette cleanly picked it off the turf and made a quick toss to second baseman Tyson McInnis who relayed it to Josh Coffin for the DP.
Peakes finally got to Morell’s starting pitcher in the sixth with a two-out rally of their own. Nick Ryan looped one into centre field that fell inches in front of the fielder. This got Peakes their first run of the game. Ethan Smith continued his hot hitting with an RBI single up the middle, his second hit of the game. Nate Ronan then got a big strike out to halt the rally. Seventeen-year-old Jordan Mahar pitched the seven innings for the save. Ronan tossed six innings and scattered six hits for his first win of the final. Johnny Savidant had two hits for Morell. Jack MacKenzie also chipped in for Peakes.
Game four featured Mahar and the Bombers’ ace Jordan Stevenson as the starting pitchers in a Sunday matinee in Peakes. Johnny Savidant’s fielder’s choice RBI in the top of the sixth inning gave Morell a 5-4 lead. The Bombers replied with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth to go ahead 5-4. Stevenson got the side in order in the seventh inning to win his second game of the final. Stevenson also earned a save. Mahar pitched well in the losing cause.
Game six was scheduled to be played in Peakes last Sunday, but Hurricane Fiona put an end to that. Among the harm it inflicted on PEI was damage to ball facilities in Morell.
