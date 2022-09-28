Dan Shepard

The Morell Chevies scored three runs in a two-out rally to beat the Peakes Bogside Bombers 3-2 and force a game six back in Peakes in recent Kings County Baseball League action. A two-run double by Ben MacDougall and an RBI double by Johnny Savidant after two outs gave Morell an early 3-0 lead after the first inning.

Bomber starting pitcher Ethan Smith settled down after that and shut down the Chevie offense the rest of the way. Smith’s bunt single led off the fifth inning, only to be stranded. Dillon Doucette, who has played flawless ball in the shortstop position, started a pretty nice double play in the Morell fifth inning. Doucette cleanly picked it off the turf and made a quick toss to second baseman Tyson McInnis who relayed it to Josh Coffin for the DP.

