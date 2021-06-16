Peakes Bogside Bombers took both ends of a home-and-home series against Alley Stratford Athletics in recent Kings County Baseball League action over the week. The two wins run the Bombers’ (4-1) winning streak to four games. The Bomber surge lifted them into a second place tie with the slumping A’s (6-3) who have lost their last three games.
On Sunday, Jordan Stevenson tossed his second win of the season with a complete game 5-3 win. Stevenson struck out eight and scattered seven hits. Top hitters for Peakes were Ethan Smith batting 2/3 and Jake Maclaren went 2/4 with a run, RBI double and a stolen base. Ryan MacIsaac and Dom Ryan had two hits for the Athletics. Tyler Taylor took the loss. The game was played at MacNeill Field in Stratford
Last Wednesday, the Bombers rallied from a 5-1 deficit to defeat Stratford 6-5 in eight innings. The game was played at MacDonald Field in Peakes. Tyson MacInnis had the walk-off winning RBI. McInnis batted 2/5 to lead the Bomber charge. Jake Maclaren went 2/3. Jack MacKenzie was the winning pitcher in relief. Brandon Langley tossed seven strong innings to keep the Bombers in the game. Nate Ronan took the loss in relief of starter Brady Arsenault. Ryan MacIsaac went 3/4 scoring two runs to lead the A’s at the plate.
Morell Chevies cruised to the top of the standings with three wins over the week. The Chevies defeated Charlottetown Jays 11-1 last Wednesday and swept a pair of games from PEI Youth Selects last Friday evening. Both games were close affairs with Morell winning game one 3-0 and game two 10-7. Morell improves to 6-1, a full game ahead of the Bombers and Athletics.
Last Wednesday in Morell, the Clippers opened up a 6-0 lead and then held on to defeat the Northside Brewers 6-4. Cardigan evened their record to 3-3 while the Brewers fell to 1-5
Future games ... There will be two 6:30 pm starts on Wednesday. Morell is at Peakes and two teams on winning streaks meet at MacDonald’s Field. In the other Wednesday tilt, the Charlottetown Jays host Northside Brewers at Memorial.
Sunday has two 2 pm starts. Cardigan travels to Church Field to do battle against the Morell Chevies. Northside is at MacNeill Field to take on Stratford.
The 3rd Annual Trixie’s Tourney this year will be held June 18 and 19 at the Morell Lions Club Field. Last year the tourney raised over $3,000 and it all went back to local sports, school awards and supporting other fundraising tournaments and community projects. Last year’s winners were the Sons of Pitches.
Domino’s Pizza Player of the Week is Jake Maclaren of the Peakes Bombers. Maclaren batted 4/7 in a pair of wins for the Bombers last week. He also had a double, two RBIs, scored two runs and stole a base.
