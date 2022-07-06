The Morell Chevies won their fifth straight game in Kings County Baseball League action last Wednesday. The Chevies fought back from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Cardigan Clippers 5-4 in Cardigan.
It was an entertaining game throughout. The Clippers scored one in the first inning and two more in the third to open an early lead. The Chevies scored three unearned runs in the fifth to tie the contest 3-3. Brett Cheverie tripled in the tying run. Morell scored two in the top of the seventh and held off a Clipper rally in the bottom of seven. Cardigan scored their fourth run on a ground-out, however the potential tying run was thrown out at third base.
Nate Ronan tossed the win for the Chevies. Quinn Hughes, making his first start in two years, absorbed the loss despite allowing only three hits and one earned run. Brett Cheverie was 1/3 with a triple to lead the Chevies. Brady Storey was 1/3 for Cardigan with two RBIs.
The Morell Chevies beat the Peakes Bombers 11-4 on Sunday, June 26th. Morell sent 14 batters to the plate in a long fourth inning scoring 10 runs in the process. Jake MacLaren provided all four runs for the Bombers hitting a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth. Troy Coffin improved to 3-0 and Logan Gallant was Morell’s top batter, hitting 3/4 with three runs scored and three runs batted in.
Also on the 26th, the Northside Brewers scored five runs in the third inning en route to a 10-5 win over the Cardigan Clippers. Isaac Compton was the winning pitcher in relief. The win helped the Brewers leap over the Clippers and into third place.
Last Wednesday the Peakes Bombers, who lost four of their previous five games, defeated the Charlottetown Jays 5-2 on a well-played game by both teams. Dillon Doucette went the distance for the win. Three Jays’ pitchers, Stephen Birt, Bubba MacDonald and Brodie Coffin were in fine form for the city team.
Standings: the Morell Chevies have put a little daylight on first place with a 6-1 record. The Peakes Bombers are at 5-4 and two games behind Morell. The Brewers are 2-4, a game-and-a-half back of Peakes and one full game up on the Clippers (2-6). Charlottetown are 1-4 and the Canada Games team is 3-1.
Stats: Batting leaders in the early going include Duncan Picketts of Morell who is at a league best of .556. Jack MacKenzie of Peakes sits second in batting at .500. MacKenzie and Dylan Worth of the Brewers are tied for most hits with 10.
Future games: Wednesday has just one game with Cardigan travelling to Memorial Field to take on the Charlottetown Jays.
Friday evening will feature the Peakes Bombers and the Canada Games team as they battle it out at Memorial Field in a pair of games. Game one starts at 6:30 pm.
Sunday afternoon, at MacDonald Field in Peakes, Cardigan will play the Bombers. In the battle of the north at Church Field in Morell, the Northside Brewers will host the Morell Chevies. Both games have a 2 pm start.
Domino’s Pizza Player of the Week goes to Rhyan Storr of the Cardigan Clippers. In three games Storr batted 5/8, with six runs scored, four RBIs and three walks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.