Logan Gallant scored the winning run in the bottom of the 12th to defeat the Cardigan Clippers 9-8 for their second one-run KCBL win over Cardigan in four days.
Nate Ronan pitched the last two innings to earn the win. Ben MacDougall pitched the first 10 innings. Morell took a 2-0 lead with two runs in the third inning. Cardigan pushed across three runs in the fourth to go ahead 3-2. Morell scored a single run in the fifth to tie the game at 3-3. Both teams exchanged a run in the eighth. Cardigan scored two runs in the 10th and 11th innings only to have Morell reply with tying runs both times. Ronan got out of a second and third jam with one out in the 12th before Gallant scored the winning run. Scott Harper led the Chevies going 3/4 with a double and two walks. Sam Walsh took the loss pitching the last five innings. Charles MacLellan pitched the first seven innings.
Peakes Bogside Bombers routed the Northside Sunly Brewers 12-0 in five innings at MacDonald Field in Peakes. Colin Myers pitched the shutout allowing four hits. The Brewers threatened in the first loading the bases. The Bombers sent 15 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first with nine of them scoring. Trent MacSwain of the Bombers batted 3/3 with two doubles and a walk and scored three runs. Nick Ryan went 2/2 with a walk and an RBI. Matt Peacock led the Brewers at the plate going 2/2 and was the only Brewer to reach third base.
Standings - Morell improves to 8-1. Peakes goes to 6-4. Northside is 2-6, a half game ahead of Cardigan (2-7).
Future games - Sunday, July 17 has two games. The Bombers will try to gain some ground on the Chevies in a 2 pm start against the Chevies at Church Field in Morell. Northside is in Cardigan at 2 pm for the fight for third place.
Wednesday, July 20 has two 6:30 pm games. Cardigan is back at Church Field to play the Chevies. The Brewers are at Memorial Field to take on the Charlottetown Jays.
Domino’s Pizza Player of the Week - Veteran Trent MacSwain of the Bombers. In two games MacSwain batted 4/5 with three doubles and four runs scored.
