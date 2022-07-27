The Cardigan Clippers took both ends of a huge double header over the Northside Sunly Brewers in recent Kings County Baseball League play. The Clippers extended their win streak to a season high three games. They won the opener 5-3 and completed the sweep by winning the nightcap 11-7. Cardigan broke a 2-2 tie with a three-run sixth. In game two, Cardigan had another huge sixth inning scoring eight runs to erase a 6-3 Brewer lead.
Last Wednesday Northside pulled off a much-needed victory defeating the Charlottetown Jays 5-4 at Memorial Field. In Morell, the Chevies crushed the Clippers in the mercy rule.
Morell tops the league with an 11-1 record followed by the Peakes Bogside Bombers, who sit at 8-5, three-and-a-half games back. Cardigan is in third place with a record of 5-8, one full game up on the Brewers.
Future games - Wednesday has one game scheduled. Peakes travels to Cardigan to play the Clippers at 6:30 pm. On Friday evening Northside tangles with the Canada Games team in a doubleheader at Memorial Field. First game starts at 6:30 pm.
This will end the regular season schedule. The league will continue with several makeup games.
Domino’s Pizza Player of the Week - Dean Carroll of the Clippers. Carroll had six hits in three games with five runs scored and three RBIs.
