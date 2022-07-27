Dan Shepard

The Cardigan Clippers took both ends of a huge double header over the Northside Sunly Brewers in recent Kings County Baseball League play. The Clippers extended their win streak to a season high three games. They won the opener 5-3 and completed the sweep by winning the nightcap 11-7. Cardigan broke a 2-2 tie with a three-run sixth. In game two, Cardigan had another huge sixth inning scoring eight runs to erase a 6-3 Brewer lead.

Last Wednesday Northside pulled off a much-needed victory defeating the Charlottetown Jays 5-4 at Memorial Field. In Morell, the Chevies crushed the Clippers in the mercy rule.

