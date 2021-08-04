Morell Chevies defeated Alley Stratford Athletics 6-4 to move to the top of the Kings County Baseball League standings. The game was one of two played Sunday at the Church Field in Morell. Peakes Bogside Bombers scored in the top of the seventh inning to defeat the Northside Brewers in the other game.
Morell got off to a 2-0 lead after a two run single by Logan Gallant in the bottom of the first inning. In the top of the third, Stratford’s first five hitters reached base on four singles and a walk. The A’s scored four runs to take the lead at 4-2. Morell replied with four runs of their own in the bottom of the third. The big hit was a three run double by Nate Jones. Troy Coffin survived the third inning and pitched a complete game victory for his sixth win of the season. Gallant was Morell’s top batter going 3/3 with a double. Logan MacDougall was 2/3 with a double. Brady Arsenault absorbed the loss for Stratford. Jon Arsenault was the A’s top batter going 2/4.
Peakes Bombers built on a 6-0 lead and than had to hang on for a 8-7 victory over the Northside Brewers. The Brewers scored two in the fifth inning and five in the sixth. Jake MacLaren singled in the seventh inning and scored the winning run for the Bombers. Dillon Doucette and Nick Ryan both batted 3/3 for Peakes. Eric Anderson was Northside’s top batter going 3/4.
Last Wednesday, Stratford put an end to a six week, Bomber winning streak with a 7-0 whitewash. Tyler Taylor was almost unhittable as no Bomber reached base for five of the seven innings. Josh Coffin in the third and Nick Ryan in the second had singles for the Bombers. Taylor pitched perfect ball the rest of the way. Nick MacPhail belted three doubles in four at bats for the A’s. Randy Taylor had a single, double and a pair of RBI’s. A five run fifth inning salted the game away for the A’s.
A pair of other games last Wednesday saw the Cardigan MILMAC Enterprise Clippers win a huge game over the Charlottetown Jays while the Chevies cruised to a win over a short-handed Brewer squad.
Morell leads the league sitting with a 14-2 record. Peakes are only one game back at 13-3. Both teams have four games left in the schedule. Peakes and Morell have one more against each other. Alley Stratford Athletics are 12-7. They finish their regular season on Wednesday evening. Stratford will finish in third place. The A’s cannot catch Morell or Peakes and cannot be caught by Cardigan or Northside. They will open their best of five semi-finals on the road against either Morell or Peakes. The Clippers win last Wednesday pushed their record to 6-10. They are 2 1/2 games ahead of the fifth place Brewers. The Brewers record is 4-13.
Cardigan has four games left on the schedule. Two with the Bombers, one with the Chevies and a huge game with the Brewers. The Brewers have three games on the schedule and must win at least two of these games to have a shot at a play-off spot. They have two games left with the Chevies and one with Cardigan. If the Brewers and the Clippers are tied for fourth place at the end of the season they would play an extra game for the final spot at a ball diamond yet to be determined.
Future games... Wednesday evening has three games scheduled. Peakes are at Clipper Field to battle Cardigan. Northside and Morell are at the Church Field in Morell. Stratford hopes to finished its regular season as they are at Memorial Field to go against the Charlottetown Jays. All games are a 6:30 start.
Some make-up games will be played to finish off the regular season. Keep note of the Kings County Baseball League website and facebook fan page for updates.
Dominos Pizza “player of the week” Tyler Taylor of the Stratford Athletics. In three games, Taylor had four hits and four RBIs. and pitched a two hit shut-out. Taylor did not allow a runner to reach third base.
