The Morell Chevies won a pair of games to take over top spot in the Kings County Baseball League. The Chevies defeated the Peakes Bombers twice. The losses were the first two of the season for the Bombers. Their record stands at 3-2 and Morell sits in first place with a 5-1 record.
A week ago Sunday Morell took the big bats on the road to MacDonald Field to crush the Bombers 9-1. Troy Coffin mixed his pitches to perfection allowing seven hits while striking out five. Scott Harper had four hits in five trips to the plate. Brett Cheverie went 2/4 with a double and three RBIs. Dan MacDonald was hitting all over the outfield going 3/3. Jack MacKenzie batted 2/3 scoring the lone Bomber run and had a stolen base.
Last Wednesday Ben MacDougall tossed a complete 2-0 game win over the Bombers at Church Field in Morell in a pitcher’s gem for both teams. MacDougall allowed three hits and struck out four. Losing pitcher Josh Coffin did not allow an earned run. Jordan Stevenson pitched one inning of relief for Peakes striking out three batters. The young Chevies had the biggest bats as Duncan Picketts went a perfect 3/3 for the Chevies while Dawson McCormack went 2/3.
The Canada Games team beat the Cardigan Clippers in a double header at Memorial Field. They won 8-2 in the opener and edged the Clippers 4-3 in the nightcap. The Games team has won three out of four against the KCBL teams.
Charlottetown Jays Oldtimers outpitched the young Brewers in a game at Memorial Field last Wednesday. The Jays shut out Northside 2-0. Hope to have more info on the game on my next column.
Standings ... Morell 5-1, Canada Games 3-1, Peakes 3-2, Charlottetown Jays 1-2, Cardigan Clippers 1-3 and Northside Brewers 0-4.
Future games ... Wednesday evening has Cardigan travelling to the city to take on the Jays at Memorial Field. At MacDonald Field in Peakes the Bombers host the Northside Brewers. Both games start at 6:30 pm.
Sunday afternoon has a couple of tilts. Peakes and Morell continue their rivalry at MacDonald Field and at Church Field, Northside will host the Clippers. Both games start at 2 pm.
Domino’s Pizza Player of the Week: Scott Harper of the Morell Chevies. He had six hits in his last three games.
