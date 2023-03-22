The Coalition for Poverty Eradication Strategy and the MacKillop Centre for Social Justice want candidates in the current election campaign to take a deep look at the root causes of poverty as a starting point for eradicating poverty on PEI.

The federal government resolved to eliminate child poverty in Canada by the year 2000, but little progress has been made. The temporary benefits to workers during the first part of the COVID pandemic helped to reduce child and worker poverty on PEI but these are gone and the coming years are expected to see a resurgence of poverty. PEI has the lowest poverty rate in Atlantic Canada and is in the middle when compared to the rest of the provinces and territories. There is some sobering data in the report card about the seriousness of child poverty in this province as it affects children, immigrants, racialized communities, single parents and seniors. 

