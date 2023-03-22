The Coalition for Poverty Eradication Strategy and the MacKillop Centre for Social Justice want candidates in the current election campaign to take a deep look at the root causes of poverty as a starting point for eradicating poverty on PEI.
The federal government resolved to eliminate child poverty in Canada by the year 2000, but little progress has been made. The temporary benefits to workers during the first part of the COVID pandemic helped to reduce child and worker poverty on PEI but these are gone and the coming years are expected to see a resurgence of poverty. PEI has the lowest poverty rate in Atlantic Canada and is in the middle when compared to the rest of the provinces and territories. There is some sobering data in the report card about the seriousness of child poverty in this province as it affects children, immigrants, racialized communities, single parents and seniors.
According to the latest statistics, PEI has 21,190 people below the poverty line. Of these, 4,090 are children, 11,970 are working age, and 5,130 are seniors.
Thanks mostly to the federal temporary relief and one-time top ups to the Canada Child Benefit (CCB), child poverty dropped by 23.26 percent, the lowest rate since 2000. However, these benefits are gone so poverty is expected to increase in the coming years. Without the COVID benefits, the child poverty rate for Canada would be 20.8 percent and probably higher on PEI.
Federal transfers are very important in reducing the rate of poverty and were implemented quickly in the case of COVID. As a result, 4,160 Islanders were lifted out of poverty between 2019 and 2020. The main beneficiaries were 1,240 children and 3,180 working age adults. Unfortunately, senior poverty increased by 260 people.
A significant lesson from the annual report cards is that the short-term efforts and handouts, generously donated over the years, have not reduced the poverty rate, mainly because they didn’t address the lack of political will, and unjust political and economic policies at the root cause of poverty.
The Canada Child Benefit (CCB), which has helped many children and families in poverty, has been losing its power to eradicate child poverty. Its impact fell from 9.3 percent in 2019 to 8 percent child poverty reduction in 2020. In the same period, families in all categories saw their depth of poverty reduced somewhat. Nevertheless, Island families with two or more children are still below the poverty line by $10,192 and single parents with one child – mostly female led - are $8,617 below the poverty line, an intolerable situation.
The report card reveals a huge discrepancy in poverty rates between immigrants, racialized minorities, and non-immigrants. Immigrant children have a poverty rate of 36.8 percent, more than twice that of non-immigrant children at 14.1 percent. Immigrant worker poverty at 20.6 percent is more than twice the rate of non-immigrant workers at 8.8 percent.
Indigenous poverty decreased on PEI from 2019 to 2020 but stood at 28.5 percent of low-income children who identified as First Nations. Racialized youth had a low-income rate of 35.6 percent compared to non-racialized, a difference of 21.3 percent. The discrepancy among workers is similar. Racialized and indigenous poverty must be reduced, and refugees and immigrants must be given more government supports and opportunities for decent work at decent wages as well as having their credentials recognized.
A strong social safety net, higher unionization rates and greater job satisfaction has helped Nordic countries to achieve much more successful poverty eradication than PEI and Canada. This augurs well for a Job Guarantee to assure decent work at livable wages.
The report card offers six recommendations to the provincial government and 12 more to the combined federal and provincial governments.
Mary Boyd,
MacKillop Centre for Social Justice and PEI Coalition for a Poverty Eradication Strategy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.