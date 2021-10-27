After a year-long hiatus the St Andrew’s and St Georges Masonic Lodge Sick Children’s Auction is returning.
But year 76 will be an online event, Mason Rick Campbell, who is chair of the auction, said.
“The items we will have are similar to other years as we have some new donors and many from years past who have been very generous,” Mr Campbell said.
Some of the familiar items include, but are not limited to gift certificates from businesses from Charlottetown east, the ever-popular golf course passes and pickles, as well as clothing.
“We have a lot of good people that support (the auction) and a lot of good people that help collect items,” he added.
The auction will begin on Wednesday, November 3 at 6:30 pm and run until Saturday, November 13 at 8pm.
Eager bidders can go to www.islandauctionservices.com to join in the action.
Funds raised help with medical travel expenses, both on and off-Island, for families who have sick children.
“We will be fulfilling obligations to other groups again this year too,” Mr Campbell added, noting annual donations to Inclusions East, Harbourview Training Centre and the hospitals didn’t happen in 2020.
In years past the live event garnered a lot of support and was an outing many looked forward to attending.
The decision to move online for this year came about after a lot of deliberation, Mr Campbell said, noting there would be a lot of extra things to think about with public health regulations.
The lodge hopes to bring the auction back at Kaylee Hall in Pooles Corner in 2022.
In 2019 more than $14,000 was raised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.