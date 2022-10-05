Local pharmacies say they have no idea when a summer-long shortage of children’s Tylenol and other pain relief alternatives will improve.
Pharmacists and store owners say the issue is with the manufacturer, not the company and they are at the mercy of suppliers to distribute a few bottles here and there when available.
But those bottles are quickly snapped up by consumers, and pharmacies rarely get the full amount they ordered.
“It just comes in dribs and drabs and we don’t know when it’s coming,” said Jodi Colwell, pharmacy technician at Montague Pharmasave.
“We always have it on order and when the supplier gets a few, they have to allocate them to everybody.”
At this point the Pharmasave is among multiple eastern PEI locations keeping their supply of children’s Tylenol behind the counter to avoid people stockpiling.
Some pharmacies said there has been panic buying, especially after media coverage of the shortage.
At McKenna’s PharmaChoice in Montague, the shortage has extended to all forms of children’s Tylenol. In mid-September they sold out of the PharmaChoice brand of chewable tablets as well.
“We haven’t been able to get in our generic brands either because people are going kind of crazy trying to order them due to the Tylenol shortage,” said pharmacy assistant Hannah Keefe.
She said many parents come in seeking children’s Tylenol or Advil because other local pharmacies are running out. Sales are often busy this time of year as well with back to school and flu season approaching.
Ms Keefe said shortages of various products are not uncommon but she couldn’t recall the last time children’s Tylenol was as hard to get.
Owner/pharmacist Chris McKenna said there was a Tylenol arthritis shortage early in the pandemic but this is the first time it’s hit kids’ products.
As a workaround, he ordered some powder that can be compounded in the pharmacy’s lab - but even that took a couple of weeks longer to arrive than he would have liked.
A compounding solution means the expiry date will be sooner, but he expected to be able to make product for about 60 kids.
The store has not received any indication from suppliers or the manufacturer of when conditions might improve.
At Main Street Pharmasave in Souris, owner Karen Creighan said the shortage has lasted for the majority of the summer. They’re also low on alternatives like Advil.
“It’s hard to get in and hard to keep on the shelves,” she said. “We keep putting in requests and it’s on back order.”
The store relies on a wholesaler which also has other commitments via purchase orders from the manufacturer.
The Tylenol shortage is new, but there have been shortages of over-the-counter items across the board since the pandemic began, including cough and cold medications.
Back at the Montague Pharmasave, Ms Colwell said they are also dealing with a cough and cold remedy shortage.
Pharmacists say they are usually able to come up with some sort of alternative solution in tandem with a family doctor if parents come to them for help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.