Christmas cards will soon be decking the walls of 15-year-old Ryan MacKinnon’s room at the IWK Children’s Hospital in Halifax.
Ryan, who lives in O’Leary, was seriously injured in an accident on August 6 of this year, and has remained in hospital since that time.
The idea for the card campagin was suggested by his aunt, Whitney Chaisson of Souris. She posted on social media how much Ryan loves Christmas and ... receiving mail. The goal now is to brighten the young man’s days as much as possible with Christmas cards.
“People are reaching out and saying what a great idea it is, all across PEI,” Ms Chaisson said.
“We have family who shared (the message) with different groups. We have some family in Florida, and they’ve shared it (with other Tampa Bay groups), so I’m sure he’ll be getting mail from a lot of different places.”
That original post has been shared more than 300 times already. One of the groups to respond is the Souris Minor Hockey Association.
“I hope that reach equals the cards, to put a smile on his face and make him feel good over the holidays,” Kim Outhouse, vice president and co-chair of the association, said.
“His whole family is going through a very rough time. If for once they’re overwhelmed by kindness, and happiness, and love instead of the dark cloud of hospitals and illness, that’s what I hope.”
Ryan didn’t play hockey in Souris because his family moved to West Prince when he was very young. However, Ms Outhouse said from what she’s heard and knows of him, he would have been a great little player.
“The hockey community is a tight community,” Ms Chaisson said.
“Ryan has had an impact on a lot of people, and I think he’s an inspiration to a lot of kids, he’s overcoming so much. He’s really kind, and he’ll go out of his way to make you smile, and crack a joke, and help you if you need help. He’s pretty amazing.”
Ms Chaisson said there are a lot of pros and cons to living in a small town, but it’s times like these when people realize how much love and support comes out of the cracks when someone is at their lowest. She said seeing the amount of support the family has received since the accident has been amazing, and they all really appreciate it.
Ryan also thanked everyone who offered their support.
“Thank you to my family who have been with me through everything,” he said in a recent social media post. “They would sit outside the hospital waiting to hear how I was doing. They’d get there early in the morning and only go back to the hotel once it was dark. I love all you guys. The doctors, nurses here at the IWK are amazing. Thank you to all my friends who keep in touch, I miss you guys and can’t wait to see you when I get home.”
The family requests just cards, no gifts please.
Ryan’s dad, Darren MacKinnon, was manager of the Souris Co-op for several years before moving to the O’Leary operation. His mom is Dianne MacKinnon and his grandparents are Kenny and Donna Chaisson of Bear River and Clair and the late Brendon MacKinnon of Goose River.
Christmas cards can be mailed to:
IWK Health Center
Ryan MacKinnon
Room #775 Unit 7
5980 University Ave
5850 Halifax, NS
B3K 6R8
