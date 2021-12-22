So here we go again. We’re not locked down, per say, but keeping our distance and limiting our contacts over the duration of the holiday season is key in this fight against Covid. As a family, Heather and I have postponed large family gatherings, and maintain a heightened awareness of what we need to do. It’s easy to draw a comparison of where we are now, back to March of 2020, but there are differences, mainly most of us are vaccinated, and we’ve managed to keep hospitalizations at bay. In fact, even with the elevated numbers in the Maritimes, hospitalizations remain relatively low, but sheer volume of new cases has the ability to change that.
So, as I prepare to maintain a low profile for the next couple of weeks, I hearkened back to those fateful days of March 2020 when I had to self isolate for two weeks upon returning from Florida. I learned some valuable isolating lessons back then, and those lessons should help me get through this latest Covid setback. I immediately sprang into action once I heard the latest restrictions.
Get out the green flannel pyjama pants and check for holes. Check.
Change colour to go with a yellow t-shirt, instead of black, for this round. Check.
Make sure I have more than one yellow t-shirt. Check.
Review liquor supply. Check.
Review supply of Goldfish Flavour Blasted Xtreme Cheddar Crackers. Check.
Make sure Facetime and Zoom contacts are up to date. Check.
Check all streaming services for new releases. Check.
Decide what entire television series to stream over the next three weeks. Check. (Spoiler alert. It’s Succession)
Have additional television series standing by. Check.
Prepare to answer Heather’s question “so what’s on your agenda today” for the duration of the school break. Check.
Confirm the duration of the school break. Check.
Convince Heather that installing an extra extension cord to the outside Christmas light display, then eating breakfast does, indeed, constitute a busy day. Check.
Review who is actually included in our 10-person bubble. Check.
Keep two lawn chairs on the back deck and have the gas fire pit ready in the event of a mild evening that allows us to escape the house for a night. Check.
Review liquor supply ... again. Check.
Do a thorough and exhaustive search of Christmas lights daily to make sure none have burned out. Check.
Look for small things in the house that need minor repairs and practise saying “I should get to that in the next couple of days.” Check.
Make sure all my power tools are in working order, for no apparent reason. Check.
Think of ways to rearrange the furniture in the family room. Check.
Decide what the best day is to take down the Christmas tree. Check.
Continue to support local restaurants with lots of take-out orders. Check.
Take a drive. Check.
Remember sleeping in until 10 am makes the day shorter. Check.
Come up with reasons why every football game on TV is crucial to something. Check.
Remember to wash green flannel pyjama pants and yellow t-shirts at least once a week. Check.
Make the best of the holiday season with this latest Covid setback? I’ll certainly try.
