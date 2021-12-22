The winners of The Eastern Graphic Christmas Essay Contest have been declared by judge Hugh MacDonald of Brudenell who says the entries were impressively elevated this year.
Mr MacDonald says the writing, among the youth in particular, far surpasses previous years. For this he credits the hard work of teachers and parents who motivate their students and children and instill the skills needed to not only read but engage their imaginations to create literary works of their own.
He also credits The Eastern Graphic for persisting in featuring the contest, which has been ongoing each December for about four-and-a-half decades.
“You have to read these stories,” Mr MacDonald said, referring to the 2021 entries. “They are really good.”
“The public will have their favourites and they may not be the same as mine, but in a contest you can only have one winner and one second place.”
Some of the stories are moving, others feature memories of times of gone by, and others are inspired by vivid imaginations. Still others offer a moral, encouragement and comfort.
The Graphic would like to thank Mr MacDonald for once again agreeing to judge the contest.
This year there were 54 entries, which includes youth and adult.
Congratulations to the adult winners, Jolene Johnston and Donna J MacArthur,
Winners in the youth category were Isabelle MacDonald, Mason Green and Willow Pellerine.
All of the entries are included in Section 2 of this week’s Graphic.
