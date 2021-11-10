News that a shipment of Christmas lights destined for Home Hardware stores in Canada won’t be delivered has put a dent in the stock at Beck’s Home Hardware in Montague, but the shelves aren’t empty, said co-owner Melody Beck.
“Our concern is that it won’t be replenished,” Ms Beck said.
She received word last week from head office that the shipment is among the items on the Zim Kingston, a damaged cargo ship moored off Canada’s west coast.
According to the Canadian Coast Guard on October 22 the vessel, “encountered rough weather west of the Strait of Juan de Fuca and lost a number (109) of containers overboard.”
The next morning fire broke out in one of the damaged containers still on the ship thus destroying more cargo. The ship was cleared to go into a nearby port on the weekend.
Ms Beck said she wasn’t made aware of the exact details regarding the fate of the shipment of Christmas lights, only that it won’t be coming.
“We have some in stock, but we won’t have as many as last year so we are letting anyone know who is even browsing what we have now is very likely what we are going to have,” Ms Beck added.
Though this mishap is not Covid related, Ms Beck said there has been a trend of delayed shipments for the past 19 months.
“We’ve noticed stock has been slower coming absolutely with the exception of our first shipment of toys which came early in the summer, but the second shipment is delayed,” Ms Beck said.
Ms Beck said there is no doubt suppliers are at the mercy of the times and several factors merged to create the delays.
“There is congestion at the ports, a shortage of shipping containers and manufacturing delays because of Covid,” she said.
Savannah Clements, manager at Your Dollar Store With More in Souris, has been hearing the same from her suppliers.
“I think everyone has been affected by it,” Ms Clements said.
“We have definitely seen changes in our stock levels since the beginning of the pandemic for sure.”
That has led to having to order some things earlier than other years.
“Suppliers have been good to communicate with us and let us know what is going on,” Ms Clements said, noting delay times have improved a lot over the past 19 months with some items only being delayed by a week or so more recentlly.
District manager of Discounter stores in PEI, Cindy MacLeod, said stock has certainly been slower to come in, but continuous contact with suppliers on when product will become available has helped.
“Our stores are well stocked and we are looking forward to this fourth quarter before Christmas,” Ms MacLeod said. “We are as prepared as we can be with the times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.