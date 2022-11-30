Some Christmas tree entrepreneurs aren’t sure of losses created by Hurricane Fiona in September, but they expect there will be some.
It took several weeks for Sid Watts of Watts Tree Farm in Kilmuir to see the actual damage on the lot next door to his house and even then there was clean-up in and around the lot to clear the trails to be able to get in with an ATV and trailer.
Recorded wind gusts from the storm maxed out at 149 kp/h. Though the wind didn’t knock down too many average size trees, Mr Watts said the damage came from the larger trees on the periphery of the lot falling on top of the trees.
Even at that Mr Watts estimates maybe five per cent or less of the trees were destroyed and he encourages customers to maybe take a second look at the trees that might be a bit worse for wear, thanks to the storm.
Wallace Jorden in Cape Bear said all of his Christmas tree stock survived, but the same can’t be said for other trees on his own property.
“I’m looking out the north facing window right now where 40 pines were uprooted and toppled,” Mr Jorden said, noting he also lost some hardwood trees along a brook on the property.
Mr Jorden caters to a very local market. No one has been looking for their tree yet, but he expects inquiries in the coming weeks.
Tommy MacCormack also caters to the local market.
He has been selling Christmas trees and wreaths in the Souris area for more than five decades. He typically sets up shop at the Co-op parking lot on Christmas parade day and then some weekends after depending on supply.
He said prices may go up this year, but not by too much.
Last year the price for a six foot tree was in the $30 to $40 range.
Mr MacCormack was a grower for many years, but for the past 10 years or so has been buying from other local growers including Tattries in Heatherdale and McGillivrays on the Seven Mile Road, to fill the demand.
When it comes to supply, Trevor Campbell, who owns Tattries said he lost a few trees in the hurricane, but he expects there will be enough to go around.
There were some trees down and some that have a fairly good lean to them.
“Whether it is ready to go or not I will have to cut it this year and try and get something out of it,” Mr Campbell said.
He said prices will remain the same for this year despite the double prices for fertilizer and fluctuating fuel costs.
“You can’t overprice the tree or nobody is going to buy it so I will have to swallow some of the fuel prices this year,” Mr Campbell said.
If fuel prices continue to be volatile into next year he may have to look at upping the price.
“As for this year some of my big ones might be a couple of dollars more, but the average tree (seven to eight feet) will be the same at $40,” Mr Campbell added.
“We really just want to serve the public and do it in the spirit of Christmas,” Mr MacCormack said.
Mr Jorden said his prices will remain stable this year as did Mr Watts.
Mr Watts said 95 per cent of his crop consists of trees that are an average six feet tall and range from $30 to $50. There are a few taller ones that are individually priced.
All these growers have seen some trends over the years in what customers want.
Mr Jorden said the majority of his customers are looking for trees that are eight feet or shorter, but some customers want the taller 10 or 11 footers for outdoors.
Mr Campbell said he has seen a growing trend of people looking for taller trees as well and gets requests for some in the 17 to 18-foot range.
Mr MacCormack said there are a few specialty trees some ask for, but the balsam fir is pretty standard.
Another, the Fraser fir, known to not shed its needles as much as other varieties, has been a popular pick in recent years.
Mr Watts said pine trees have also become popular. In fact he is already sold out this year.
With a chuckle Mr Watts noted the trend hasn’t gone back quite as far as when people took their own trees home from the woods and drilled holes to move branches around, but in the past few years more are asking for trees that aren’t so thick and full.
“They want to be able to see the trunk,” he said.
In 2016, the last available agriculture census from Statistics Canada, there were 18 farms growing 134 hectares of Christmas trees in PEI.
PEI government statistics show farm cash receipts from Christmas tree sales at more than $150,000 in 2020.
