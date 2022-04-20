Some of the funds raised by Montague Christian Church will help provide food to shelters in western Ukraine. Pictured here is Dave, a partner in the church’s missionaries’ work in Romania, bringing canned goods to the border. Submitted photo
A fundraiser at Montague Christian Church earlier this month will help provide housing for two Ukrainian families in Poland and food for other displaced people in western Ukraine.
The church raised more than $2,300 with the help of potatoes donated by Rollo Bay Holdings. On April 2, baked potato takeout dinners were available for pickup along with a donation. Pastor Paul Millar said some gave to the cause without taking food.
“This is a generous community and we wanted to extend the opportunity to the broader community to be part of it and have a way to participate in caring for Ukrainian refugees,” he said.
Atlantic Superstore and Sobeys each gave $50 for toppings and Crafters Smokehouse donated paper liners for the takeout containers.
The funds will benefit Ukrainian refugees through a pair of organizations the church is affiliated with: Graceland Ministries, which teaches English among other services in Krakow, Poland; and missionaries who work in the Transylvania region of Romania, and have been helping Ukrainian refugees since the war there began.
Pastor Millar said the church wanted to support the two organizations because they were already serving people in their own countries and hadn’t budgeted for the costs of helping Ukrainians.
In Krakow, the money will help Graceland provide an apartment for two Ukrainian families, two mothers with two children each, while the husbands stay in Ukraine to defend their country. Under martial law, Ukraine banned male citizens aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country after the war broke out because they may be needed to fight.
In Romania, missionaries from the church are travelling to the Ukrainian border to provide refugees with food and bring some with them into Romania. They have dropped off food donations at shelters on the Ukrainian side of the border.
Pastor Millar said he appreciates everyone who contributed to the fundraiser.
“We’re grateful for the broader support of the community, that we could do this together. We were struck by people’s generosity.”
