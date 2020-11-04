I mean, who doesn’t like cinnamon buns? I do, but like everything, I have to have them in moderation. In fact I was just having a discussion with Heather the other night about ‘moderation’, and believe me, she is right. But it’s not like I’m having a cinnamon bun daily, or even weekly. I would say I have a couple a month at most, and have gone several months without eating one at all.
One day last week, Heather arrived home with a treat for me. A box of cinnamon buns, from my favourite bakery. They were my favourite kind. The exquisite kind. The kind that comes with cream cheese icing. Heaven. This box was about 10 inches square and was made of recyclable materials, meaning they weren’t in a plastic bag or plastic container. I quickly opened the box, and oh ... my ... goodness ... there were four of them! For a brief second I was a little surprised she got me four, but I wasn’t about to ask questions and quickly dove into the first one. You know, to immediately show my appreciation for her thoughtfulness. The fresher the better I always say. After finishing the first one, I made my first mistake. I immediately said “they’re so good and so fresh, I think I’ll have another.” Well. No. I was quickly reminded about moderation and I likely didn’t need another, but I thought hey, I really didn’t need the first one. I kept that thought to myself.
It became clear to me I was going to be encouraged to eat the four cinnamon buns over the next four days. That would never fly. It was also clear no words needed to be spoken to convey the message. So now, the game of cat and mouse begins. And I’ve got a little experience here.
For example, it was only in the last month Heather discovered I used to hide packages of little cookies in the wooden salad bowl on the top shelf. That’s the shelf that’s just a little too high for her to reach comfortably. We also never use the wooden salad bowl. Apparently we use what’s behind it however.
Anyway, later that night, we were watching a movie and Heather got tired and said she would have to go to bed. There were 45 minutes left in the show, and knowing an opportunity when I see one, I said “I think I’ll stay up and watch the rest.” She went into the bedroom. I gave it five minutes. In six minutes I was enjoying cinnamon bun number two. Perfect. In seven minutes she came back to watch the rest of the movie.
Regardless, I was able to eat two the first day. I knew I’d have the third one for breakfast the next morning, which I did. That left one to go. Fast forward to later that night, and Heather announces she is going to have a bath. Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth. Quicker than you could say bubble bath delight, I had finished the fourth bun. But my job wasn’t done yet. When she came out and said goodnight, I made sure there was nary a crumb on a plate, a counter or a beard, to be found. In what I call a genius move, I left the empty box on the counter, to give the impression there was still a cinnamon bun in there. My advantage here is Heather is so healthy she wouldn’t think of having one, thus would never open the box. But, she might think one remained in the box when she went to bed.
In the morning Heather got up and left for work. I got up, and threw out the box.
Thinking it will be sometime in mid-2021, if not later, before another treat like that comes my way ... but totally worth it.
