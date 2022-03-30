How long is long enough to honour those community builders on whose shoulders we stand today? In the case of Charlottetown City Council, 50 years seems about right.
But it’s not. Not by a long shot.
Council’s secretive and rushed decision to sell naming rights for the still-to-be-built $25 million Simmons Sports Centre replacement is an embarrassment and should be rescinded.
This is no criticism of DP Murphy Inc. Danny Murphy has a long and generous record of supporting local organizations and charities.
But this is not about DP Murphy Inc. It’s about city council respecting a transformational donation by a family whose sole interest was to grow a better Charlottetown. The Simmons family land donation made possible construction of the arena, pool and sport field in 1972. It is pivotal in Brighton’s growth into Charlottetown’s most sought after postal code.
Today Mayor Richard Brown and city council want to sell that legacy for $16,000 a year for 15 years. It’s not even a down payment on the debt the city owes the Simmons family. Mayor and council should be ashamed.
Frank and Ethel Simmons put few, if any, conditions on the donation of their farm land to the city. The family also donated land for two nearby schools and a church - or just about everything you need to build a vibrant and prosperous community. The city knows this because its annual tax revenue swells because of big Brighton assessments.
You have to ask yourself what would Brighton look like today if the Simmons family had opted for a less generous approach?
Bobby Cotton was a contemporary of Simmons. He established trusts that in today’s dollars would total more than $15 million. Cotton is one of our province’s greatest benefactors. His generosity is still felt every year, including for projects like the Charlottetown boardwalk that was built in part with Cotton Trust money. A small plaque on the east end of the boardwalk recognizes his contribution.
The difference between Cotton and Simmons is that Cotton had the foresight to establish legal agreements setting out how future generations could use his generosity. Maybe he envisioned the day when smarmy public officials would attempt to trample his legacy.
Indeed when the Dundarave golf course was being developed, there was an attempt to repurpose the old Brudenell campground into homes. Those plans were kiboshed because the Cotton Trust demands its donated land be used for the recreational purposes of all Islanders.
If Simmons had similar legal protections would city council be proceeding with its disrespectful action today? Probably not if the Simmons family had prioritized personal recognition. What no councillor seems to be asking is how much would the city have to shell out to buy land for a new wellness centre and pool today?
Whatever the figure, it is a heck of a lot more than $250,000 over 15 years.
Charlottetown does not have a naming rights’ policy, enabling the secret discussions to begin in July 2021 that drove this debacle.
The sponsorship seems to have fallen under direction of council’s parks and recreation committee (an odd choice to lead an economic development project). The public does not know what elected officials and city staff were involved in crafting the deal. Members of the parks and recreation committee were not privy to the negotiation and were only made aware in the days before the final deal was plunked in front of a surprised council as fait accompli.
Mayor Brown’s rush to eliminate both council discussion and public input is mystifying. Did he actually think this would magically be met with public support? His assertion - after public outrage - that the Simmons name will live on in the name of both the rink and pool is disingenuous. There is a simple reason corporations buy naming rights - so their name is included in every single public reference.
The Simmons family did not seek such self-aggrandizing protection.
It is unfortunate DP Murphy is caught in the middle. They deserve better than city council’s amateur-hour dysfunction, an all-too-common occurrence nowadays.
It’s time to fix this self-inflicted mess and there is only one right decision here. Name the wellness centre after the Simmons family. Show future generations that history, integrity and respect matter.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.