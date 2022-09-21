By the most recent tally, 113 Islanders are homeless and living on the street. We know it’s not an accurate number, the real count is likely much higher. Five tent cities have formed, a visual reminder to the fortunate in the Charlottetown area that our system is failing the most vulnerable.
It is a systematic breakdown that demands leadership. Instead Charlottetown’s mayor and council play a morally bankrupt game of hot potato. According to both Mayor Philip Brown and Councillor Terry MacLeod, homelessness is not a city issue, it is a provincial problem to solve.
How is that for passing the buck?
Homelessness is not a provincial issue. It is not a city issue. It is a human issue that requires all of us to do our part. We owe our fellow citizens nothing less. Instead Charlottetown City Council - a dysfunctional mess of self-absorbed importance, petty grievances and small town political agendas - opts to do nothing.
Actually it is worse than nothing.
The city’s elected officials are misleading the public and using homelessness as a convenient wedge issue two months before municipal elections.
Newly-minted Social Development and Housing Minister Matt MacKay looked at the number of homeless, recognized that it is more than twice the number of available shelter beds on any given night and looked at the calendar. Winter is coming. While bureaucrats talk, and politicians spew an endless supply of meaningless words, the minister opted for action. He purchased 50 used modular homes from the Alberta oil patch. They will arrive sometime in early November and be located, temporarily, on the six acre site of the former government garage. This site is also being considered for a long-term solution that may include moving the existing community centre, establishing a long overdue safe injection site, as well as housing, and delivery of front line services.
Mayor Brown and Councillor MacLeod know this because they both attended meetings where options were discussed.
The first of three meetings hosted by the province was held August 11, with the mayor and councillor in attendance. The intent was to stir discussion with stakeholders. Instead the mayor arrived with a written opening statement that included three demands: an immediate increase in the number of shelter beds, some form of emergency response grounds and increased funding for the Outreach Centre.
While the mayor offers words of support, the city has done nothing to help find solutions. When asked for potential sites to place the modular homes, the city responded that no land is available.
Councillor MacLeod beat the drum of fear by saying he’s heard ‘rumours’ the government garage site will become a permanent solution. It’s hardly a rumour when Councillor MacLeod was sitting at the table a month ago and the mayor attended all three meetings.
What passes for leadership in city hall is the worst form of ‘not in my back yard’ syndrome. What’s council’s solution? We don’t know. It hasn’t offered any. Perhaps they are waiting to bus the homeless out of the city and plunk them down into some rural plot without access to programs or services?
The government garage site will work in the short term and can be developed in the long-term into a welcoming environment that is supportive of both clients and nearby residents. Services must be within easy walking distance to be effective.
Regardless of location, the King government must ensure the necessary wrap-around programming is available onsite, currently not the case at the Outreach Centre.
When Liberal MLA Gord McNeilly asked senior management of the Department of Social Development and Housing about on-site delivery of primary health care, addictions and mental health services at the Outreach Centre, management shrugged its shoulders and said referrals are available.
But that is not what the multimillion dollar contract stipulates. It says services ‘will’ be available. Will is a powerful word in contracts. The fact the department is not concerned - and offered spin rather than full transparency - speaks to the integrity of the department and the chasm between Housing and Social Development and Department of Health, two massive silos that do not communicate effectively with each other. Any temporary or long-term solution will fail without immediate access to needed services. The Department of Health must be part of the solution.
Because of Matt MacKay’s agile thinking, the homeless who want a warm bed this winter should have access. But it is a sad state of affairs when more dignity and integrity is found in tents than with dawdling bureaucrats and smarmy city leaders who peddle misinformation and fear.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.