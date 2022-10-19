Democracy is alive and well even in the often criticized Municipal Government Act.
Thanks to a little used section of the MGA, Section 121, a majority of Charlottetown Councillors took it upon themselves to call an emergency meeting to deal with a permit for the province to set up temporary housing for homeless individuals now living in tents.
It was a humanitarian move that was absolutely the right thing to do after earlier in the week council had voted to defer the decision until the November meeting. With the housing actually set to arrive in PEI in the next week or so that was an unacceptable decision.
The province has all its ducks in a row and it wasn’t the right time for council to balk and tow the line of the “not in my back yard” contingent.
I mean who actually thinks it is okay for people to be living in tents during a PEI winter when a solution is there to give them housing?
Housing-first might sound like a catch phrase to some, but ultimately it is what needs to happen for so many people who are struggling to survive.
You have a roof over your head and you have a place to rest. You have an address and you have information to give a potential employer. You have employment and you are on the path to self sufficiency.
Who are municipal officials to stand in the way of such progress?
And speaking of progress the province can’t rest on its laurels. Temporary housing is an emergency measure - the quest for permanent solutions needs to continue.
