Charlotte MacAulay

Democracy is alive and well even in the often criticized Municipal Government Act.

Thanks to a little used section of the MGA, Section 121, a majority of Charlottetown Councillors took it upon themselves to call an emergency meeting to deal with a permit for the province to set up temporary housing for homeless individuals now living in tents.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.