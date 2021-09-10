Clarence (Chucky) Barry White of Dover has been found guilty of two counts of dangerous operation of a vessel causing death in PEI Supreme Court this morning.
On June 9, 2018, Mr White’s lobster boat, the Forever Chasin’ Tail, was in a collision with a second boat, the Joel ‘98. Court determined Mr White had the autopilot on his boat engaged for several minutes when the crash occurred. Justin MacKay and Chris Melanson, who were on board the Joel ‘98, died.
Judge Gregory Cann found Mr White not guilty of two counts of criminal negligence causing death.
Court will reconvene October 12 to set a date for sentencing.
See more in next week's Eastern Graphic.
