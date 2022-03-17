Clarence (Chucky) Barry White of Dover was sentenced to nine months in provincial jail in PEI Supreme Court Thursday morning in relation to the 2018 lobster boat collision off Beach Point that killed Justin MacKay and Chris Melanson.
The sentence handed down by Justice Gregory Cann also includes a three-year ban from operating a vessel, which means Mr White will not be able to captain his boat for the 2023 or 2024 lobster seasons after his release from jail.
He had been found guilty of two counts of dangerous operation of a vessel causing death last September.
The sentence comes nearly four years after the incident, wrapping up a legal case that has been difficult for the families of the victims.
Justice Cann cited cases involving dangerous driving and said there are similarities between Mr White’s actions, filling out his log book while at the wheel of his ship, and texting while driving.
“When someone takes control of a vessel, it becomes a lethal (object) if not operated safely. He had no business doing anything (else),” the judge said. “Sitting at the wheel is not the time to get other things done.”
Crown prosecutor Paul Adams had recommended 24 to 30 months in federal prison, while defence lawyer Brian Casey suggested a conditional sentence.
Mr Adams said he hopes the period of incarceration will be seen as a significant consequence for Mr White and that the ban from operating a vessel will act as a deterrent.
“If you’re engaging in this type of criminal behaviour, you may very well ... be deprived of that privilege for an extended period of time.”
Mr Casey said the sentence was a good compromise between the two recommendations.
“It tries to find a balance between somebody who made a mistake and somebody who happened to be in circumstances where that mistake had terrible consequences.”
He described the three-year ban on captaining a boat as a “very practical impediment” to Mr White’s livelihood but noted he will still be allowed on the water.
