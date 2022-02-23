Clarence (Chucky) Barry White of Dover will be sentenced on March 17 for two counts of dangerous operation of a vessel causing death.
The date was set in PEI Supreme Court Wednesday morning after Victim Impact Statements were heard and the Crown and defence lawyers made recommendations for sentencing to Justice Gregory Cann.
On June 9, 2018, Mr White’s lobster boat collided with another boat in the waters off Beach Point. Justin MacKay, 20, and Chris Melanson, 59, both died at the scene.
Mr White was found guilty on both counts last September following a Supreme Court trial.
Tammy Crossman, Justin’s mother, was the first to read her impact statement Wednesday.
“I love my sweet boy Justin to the moon and back and that will never change,” she said. “I will never see what he would have become as an adult. I would never want anyone to feel the loss I have felt. It could have been prevented.”
Isabella Melanson, daughter of Chris, gave her statement next. Ms Melanson was also in the boat that day. She was not injured.
“I miss my dad with every fibre of my being. I ache for his hug. I feel a profound sense of loss,” she said. “I’m trying to come to terms with existing in a world where my dad doesn’t.”
Crown prosecutor Paul Adams recommended a sentence of 24 to 30 months in custody, with a three-year prohibition from operating a lobster boat. Defence lawyer Brian Casey of Halifax recommended a suspended sentence.
