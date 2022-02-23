Charlotte MacAulay

A shift in the focus of environmental spending looks like the right solution moving forward.

The announcement last week of a Clean Tech Park to be built in Georgetown is a sign of the times.

Simply put this 100-plus acre site in the Kings County capital will house an industry and education hub geared towards mitigating the negative effects of climate change.

On this occasion it looks like the provincial government is in tune with what Islanders need.

Evolution has been a cornerstone of progress in many industries in PEI over the years and this latest one has come not a moment too soon.

It is visible in the eroding shoreline and cliffs along our coastline.

It is evident in extreme weather events and the rise in the temperature of oceans across the globe.

We need to do what we can to lower greenhouse gas emissions and move towards a clean energy lifestyle.

The province’s plan to reach net zero greenhouse gas, GHG, emissions by 2040 is a lofty goal, and this latest announcement is a step towards reaching it.

For some the fact that we will eventually have to transition might be a hard nut to swallow.

But in all reality what choice do we have?

Innovation right here at home is the best solution.

Who knows what genius lies in the minds of students and entrepreneurs focused on a better future for everyone.

