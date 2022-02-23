Our Space Clean tech is our future Charlotte MacAulay Charlotte MacAulay Author email Feb 23, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A shift in the focus of environmental spending looks like the right solution moving forward.The announcement last week of a Clean Tech Park to be built in Georgetown is a sign of the times. Simply put this 100-plus acre site in the Kings County capital will house an industry and education hub geared towards mitigating the negative effects of climate change.On this occasion it looks like the provincial government is in tune with what Islanders need.Evolution has been a cornerstone of progress in many industries in PEI over the years and this latest one has come not a moment too soon.It is visible in the eroding shoreline and cliffs along our coastline.It is evident in extreme weather events and the rise in the temperature of oceans across the globe. We need to do what we can to lower greenhouse gas emissions and move towards a clean energy lifestyle.The province’s plan to reach net zero greenhouse gas, GHG, emissions by 2040 is a lofty goal, and this latest announcement is a step towards reaching it.For some the fact that we will eventually have to transition might be a hard nut to swallow.But in all reality what choice do we have?Innovation right here at home is the best solution.Who knows what genius lies in the minds of students and entrepreneurs focused on a better future for everyone.Charlotte MacAulay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Greenhouse Gas Emission Ecology Meteorology Organic Chemistry Lifestyle Industry Hub Tech Evolution Charlotte MacAulay Author email Follow Charlotte MacAulay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic 7 hrs ago 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads WE HAVE EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES Bulletin Latest News Souris woman convicted of public health violations Potato waste weighs heavy Keeping citizens safe priority for Souris mayor Out and about with Oliver, the Murray Harbour cat Merchants see strong sales despite Valentine's Day storm Family time on holiday Monday Volunteer group looks to restore Harvey Moore Sanctuary for all to enjoy More apartment buildings for Montague Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLet the loudest horn winDon’t be fooled by the trucks they’ve gotLife and legacy of Doug Ferguson rememberedOutpouring of support for local family in time of griefNancy MontgomeryKenneth Wayne EzeardRoderick "Roddy" DiamondArlo Wil CallaghanArt MitchellJustine "Tina" Davis Images Videos CommentedLife and legacy of Doug Ferguson remembered (1)Souris woman convicted of public health violations (1)The Missing Chapter: Harness Racing Books (1)CPC shoots itself in the foot - again (1)Matt MacKay is dancing with an iceberg (1)It’s all about social responsibility (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.