Back in the day, it was pretty easy to guess what was going on when a stream of vehicles all left Georgetown. Either the hockey game was over or a shift had ended at East Isle Shipyard.
A daily employee exodus is not an uncommon reality when big business moves to a small town. Finding employees with the necessary expertise is never easy. The challenge is multiplied when the jobs are literally at the end of the road.
While the shipyard’s work history was sporadic, when there was a contract it did lift the local economy. Just not as much as it could if all employees lived in the community or immediate region. This was especially true during its last significant project, which employed 115 building tugboats. The yard closed in 2010.
The shipyard offers an important reference of caution for Georgetown as plans are unveiled to make the Kings County capital a world class hub of clean energy innovation.
Environment Minister Steven Myers announced creation of the $25 million Clean Tech Learning and Innovation Centre, a 44,000 square foot building expected to open in 2023. It will sit at the centre of a 60-acre clean tech business park. The development includes both UPEI and Holland College offering clean tech specific programming onsite.
Summerside has aerospace, Charlottetown has bioscience. Now Georgetown is positioned to become the centre for clean tech energy.
It’s a big deal. A legacy announcement that will leave a lasting impact whether the development succeeds or fails.
One of the requirements for success is a strategy to entice students, educators and professionals to live, work and learn in the immediate area. Right now the housing capacity simply does not exist for even a fraction of the potential.
As a community we need to make it happen because we’ve got competition in the housing game 30 minutes away, with the King government’s $5 million investment in a Stratford roundabout that is key to the Grey Group’s 20 year, $1 billion housing and development strategy for that community.
We cannot assume people connected with clean tech will want to live here. We need to make them want to.
Georgetown, Cardigan and the Brudenell form a potentially powerful geographic, service and recreation triangle on which to build a strategy. If we don’t, clean tech will become a modern day shipyard. Employees will drive from Stratford to Georgetown in the morning and return home at night. They won’t coach local minor league teams. Their kids will not attend local schools. They won’t attend local churches or join service clubs and school organizations.
They will be employees at the clean tech park, but not be active members of the community.
A major challenge to any housing development is the cost of sub-division infrastructure. Is there a role for government to play? Absolutely. It has both the land and financial capacity to create the basic infrastructure that others can literally build on. This type of active community building will create housing capacity at a price point competitive enough to make a young couple look twice.
Recreation is another area of potential. Dundarave golf development stands as one of the greatest boondoggles in Island history. When the province bought the course and the Devine Nine mini course for $10 million, the latter was valued at $3 million. Shortly thereafter government let the mini course grow over.
What if it was brought back to life? Golf is experiencing a boom and a short course could be ideal for seniors, children and families - basically the people government is now trying to discourage from playing by increasing fees.
You could build trails, add lights for night skiing or snowshoeing. The property could become a recreation destination for all seasons and an attraction for those thinking of a move.
There was no mention of housing or the components needed to build community at the announcement last week. It’s too early to panic, but this is a rare opportunity for big picture planning to drive as many long-term benefits as possible locally.
You can have the best plan in the world, but if a rural community cannot offer housing, recreation, education and health options, the plan will fail in its core promise - build community.
Let’s hope government sees the urgency beyond the glitter of a $25 million announcement, or 10 years from now we’ll all be watching a string of rear lights leaving daily for Stratford.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
