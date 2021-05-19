Great editorial in this week’s Graphic concerning the roadside garbage issue.
It is so frustrating! I was out picking up garbage along the Commercial (Route 4 between Montague and Murray River) three weeks ago. It wasn’t a scheduled pick-up day by any of the volunteer groups but just because it was a really nice day and I had the time, and honest to goodness, when I drove by there a week later there is already more garbage.
I don’t understand what is wrong with people that they have such little respect. I hope the editorial reaches even just ONE individual and makes them think twice the next time they decide to litter.
Thanks for highlighting this issue.
Pauline Campbell,
Montague
