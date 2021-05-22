Helen O’Donnell’s usual route during the annual Women’s Institute Roadside Clean-up is a kilometer along the Souris River Road, but this year she decided to expand her reach beyond the area where she lives.
After spending every evening for almost a week traipsing the 4 km stretch of Route 2 from Line of Lot Road to the Dingwells Mills Corner she collected close to 60 bags of garbage as well as plenty of bulky debris too large to fit into bags.
“There is so much along that road and it is so noticeable because of all the curves in the road,” she said. “Really it just drives me nuts.”
“When you’re driving along and you see all those big plastic bags or boxes in the ditch, that isn’t people throwing it out their windows,” she said. “I don’t know if it is people not quite making it to the dump or stuff is flying off the truck, but there always seems to be more there than anywhere.”
Even so she knows there are still plenty of people deliberately tossing garbage, something that doesn’t make any sense to her.
She is encouraged in a way noticing carloads of young people driving by honking at her.
“You never know, on the one hand I might just be inspiring them,” she said.
On the other hand, she said, she is well aware people are still throwing garbage out their vehicle’s window and the proof is in the fact she cleans up a stretch of ditch only to drive by a couple of days later to see it full again.
“It is kind of discouraging especially in this day and age when you don’t have to take it to the dump yourself,” she said.
Like many others who join in the annual event, cleaning up the ditches has been a long-time tradition for Ms O’Donnell.
“When we were growing up it was a thing, everyone did it,” she said recalling one year when a hockey player drove around cheering the volunteers on.
