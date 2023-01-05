white pine

Nearby resident Janice MacBeth says the white pines being cut down between Bald Eagle Drive and Montague Consolidated School are at least 100 years old. Janice MacBeth photo

Residents of a Montague subdivision voiced anger at a recent town council meeting about clear-cutting of a neighbouring forest for future housing without a development permit.

The forest, located off Queens Road between Bald Eagle Drive and Montague Consolidated School, consists of 55 acres being cleared for a development of more than 100 lots and about 200 homes of various types.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.