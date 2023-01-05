Residents of a Montague subdivision voiced anger at a recent town council meeting about clear-cutting of a neighbouring forest for future housing without a development permit.
The forest, located off Queens Road between Bald Eagle Drive and Montague Consolidated School, consists of 55 acres being cleared for a development of more than 100 lots and about 200 homes of various types.
Three Rivers Mayor Debbie Johnston told the gallery cutting trees does not require a development or forestry permit and the town will deal with such an application when it comes.
That would be long after the trees - white pines, according to residents - are cut down.
Several residents who spoke asked the town to get a legal opinion on whether the project constitutes a development.
Rick Gibbs noted the new official plan, which has yet to come into effect, includes “removing vegetation from the land” in its definition of a development. He questioned how the project could come this far without a permit.
“If you jam as many lots into an area as possible just to maximize profit for the developer and try to expand the town’s tax base, eventually you reach a tipping point where everyone’s quality of life diminishes and property values decrease,” he said.
Mr Gibbs also said a development of this scale on a main thoroughfare into a community requires input from more than just the immediate neighbours, arguing it impacts the whole community.
Resident and former Montague councillor Janice MacBeth said with an owner, project manager, loggers and realtor involved, the project meets her definition of a development. Along with the trees, clearing the land means the loss of habitats, trails and a learning tool for the school’s students, she said.
“It’s one of the last remaining green spaces within the (Montague) town limits. We should care,” she said.
Another Bald Eagle Drive resident, Afton Murphy, said the work was happening as late as 10 pm which made it difficult to get her sick children to sleep.
“The feeling is something very big is happening in our backyards that we have no control of,” she said adding,“It’s unsettling.”
Five residents spoke at the meeting, with more than 15 in attendance.
The three parcels of land are owned by Ping Shia Chao, according to the provincial Taxation and Property Records office. The developer is Daily Construction and Property Service Inc of Stratford.
According consultant Jay Mackay, many of the trees were damaged and split during Hurricane Fiona and created a safety issue. He said the forest was cut over 10 to 15 years ago, so the trees are not a viable source of lumber. Instead they are being chipped and sent to the Charlottetown power station for biomass.
The person doing the cutting worked for a few days in mid-December before it was shut down over Christmas to avoid dealing with the “hassle” following complaints from the community, Mr Mackay said. A tree feller, porter and chipper are being used.
“We certainly could have put three guys with chainsaws in there all winter, but the noise level would be much higher.”
The buffer zone along the Montague River will not be touched, he said, with about 10 per cent of the forest left standing at the bottom, including a trail. That land could be gifted to the town. Either way it will continue to be accessible to all, he said.
Mayor Johnston said the town was told by the Department of Environment the project is outside the buffer zone.
Cutting the trees down is necessary to survey the land, which is required to design the subdivision and the layout for water and sewer, Mr Mackay said, with the hope of presenting a full design to town council by August.
Residents said eight acres of the 55 had been cut, but he said 14 acres had been done by Christmas.
The final design will include somewhere around 110 lots and between 160 and 230 homes, he said. That will include a variety of condos and duplexes, ranging from two to four bedrooms. Solar panels will be included to keep operating costs down and get as close to net zero as possible. The most expensive properties will be developed by the customer to their own specifications.
The plan is to have one access on Queens Road and another on Riverside Drive.
“If the community decides they don’t want it, there’s certainly demand by the province to put low-cost housing in Montague and we can look at that as an option. The property suits a high-end customer better.”
Non-residents are largely the target market for the project, Mr Mackay said, because they can still build homes despite the federal Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Act, which came into effect January 1 for a period of two years.
“The vast majority of Islanders likely won’t be able to afford the low-energy system we’re working on,” he said. “We’re trying to implement a bunch of hard product on the ground that’s paid for by non-residents, but in the future owned by whoever buys it.”
Mr Mackay said the province has indicated it is short 2,800 homes, which will be exacerbated by high immigration rates, and the most building permits ever issued in a year was 1,400.
