Harry Clements has passed his first test with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan by making it past the team’s rookie camp.
The Titan made 21 cuts on August 22 to bring 39 players forward to their main training camp, which includes Clements.
The defenceman from High Bank was selected by the Titan in the second round of this summer’s Quebec Major Junior Hockey League draft.
The QMJHL pre-season will last much longer than usual this fall after the 2020-21 season was greatly disrupted by COVID-19. Training camp will run through the rest of August and all of September before the regular season begins in early October.
Clements, 16, said the longer camp should give him more of an opportunity to make an impression.
“It’ll be an experience to do it, that’s for sure. You can prove yourself in many ways. You have a lot of days. If you have a down day, you have a lot of time to get back up from that.”
He pegged his chances of making the team at 50-50, expecting to fight for the sixth or seventh defender role behind a large crop of returnees.
“It’s definitely going to be tough. I’m going to have to put a lot of work in to be able to make the team, but I think it’ll be doable.”
Clements shoots left but has played the right side often, which should boost his chances.
“My physicality and my strength, that’s the main part of my game and I think that’s what they’re looking for out of me.”
The Titan have a large number of Islanders on their roster and invited to camp, including Clements’ cousin Cole Larkin of Mermaid, and he said that should help him fit in.
Larkin has been invited to the St. Louis Blues’ rookie camp starting September 12, so he will miss some of the Titan’s camp.
Clements was also drafted in the ninth round by the Junior A Summerside Western Capitals of the Maritime Hockey League, so that’s a fall-back option if he doesn’t make Bathurst.
Meanwhile, forward Jack Campbell of Souris is at training camp with the Cape Breton Eagles heading into his third season in the QMJHL.
The soon-to-be 18-year-old posted five assists in 38 games with the Eagles last year, along with 52 penalty minutes. He spent his first season with the Drummondville Voltigeurs before they traded him to Cape Breton.
Campbell travelled to Sydney on August 22 after the team’s rookie camp wrapped up.
He said he’s looking forward to more of a normal season where the Eagles can play all the teams in the league, not just Charlottetown and Halifax, now that the Maritimes have opened up to the rest of the country.
The expanded preseason should help returning players and new ones develop some chemistry, he said.
Campbell hopes to feature more prominently on the team this season in his third year in the league.
“I think if I show up to camp and have a good preseason I should be able to play a bigger role, especially with our team being a bit younger this year.”
His goal is to add more offensive production to his game this season.
“I describe myself as a two-way forward. I don’t mind mixing it up during the game and playing rough.”
