Dear Editor,
We’re starting to hear the phrase “climate emergency” so much that it’s tempting to tune it out. I urge your readers not to. Scientists are sounding the alarm, young people are sounding the alarm, and -- whether it’s deadly heat waves, record-breaking wildfires, or terrifying storms -- our planet is sounding the alarm loud and clear.
Our political leaders have a moral responsibility to do everything in their power to slash carbon emissions and confront this existential threat. Justin Trudeau certainly wants Canadian voters to think he’s answered the call, but that’s far from the truth. The Liberals are still building the Trans Mountain pipeline, they tripled subsidies to fossil fuel companies in 2020, and they have failed to deliver on key promises like a Just Transition Act. With the climate emergency, you can’t have it both ways. We have to start the transition away from fossil fuels now.
The stakes are too high to give Trudeau another four years. That’s why I’m doing everything I can to help the campaign for a Climate Emergency Alliance between the Green Party and the NDP. Together, they can expose the Liberals’ reckless climate delay and elect a wave of progressive MPs ready to implement real climate action. If you’re reading this, and you’re as worried about climate change as I am, I hope you’ll join this important fight.
Sincerely,
George Davies
