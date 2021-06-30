Jordan Stevenson pitched a complete game four hitter leading the Peakes Bogside Bombers to a 13-1 trouncing of the Alley Stratford Athletics in the only Kings County Baseball League action last Sunday afternoon. Stevenson struck out eight Athletic batters. It was his third win thus far this year.
Jake MacLaren led off the game at MacNeill Field with a triple and scored on a single by Nick Ryan. Grant Grady singled and scored in the bottom of the first to tie the game 1-1. Peakes scored seven runs in the third inning on four singles and another MacLaren triple. They pushed across another five runs in the sixth capped off by a MacLaren two-run single. MacLaren went 3/5 with two triples and four RBIs. Nick Ryan also had three hits while Dan MacDonald continued his hot hitting going 2/3 with three RBIs.
The Bombers improved to 6-2 and are percentage points ahead of the A’s tied in second place in the KCBL standings.
Cardigan Will Millar Enterprise Clippers earned a big win on Friday evening when they split a doubleheader with the PEI Youth Selects at Memorial Field. Cardross native Joel MacEachern threw the complete game shut-out in game two of the twinbill. MacEachern allowed three hits while fanning seven. Brandon Langley was the winning pitcher in game one. Langley pitched six strong innings in an 8-1 Select win. Reese MacIssac pitched the seventh inning to close out the game.
All three of the top teams were victorious last Wednesday evening. At MacDonald Field in Peakes, Ethan Smith pitched a complete game shutout in a 4-0 Bomber win over Northside Brewers. Smith also had two hits. Jake MacLaren went 3/4. Eugene Fraser is Northside’s top batter in their last few games. Fraser batted 2/3.
Troy Coffin won his fourth game of the season helping Morell Chevies defeat the Charlottetown Jays 11-1 at Memorial Field. The Athletics got a strong pitching performance from Nate Ronan leading the A’s to a 3-1 win over Cardigan. Ryan MacIssac pitched a perfect seventh inning for the save. Charles MacLellan was solid in a losing cause for the Clippers.
Morell leads the standings with a 9-1 record. Tied in second two games back are Peakes and Stratford. Cardigan sits in the fourth and final playoff position with a 4-6 record. That gives them a 2 1/2 game lead over the Brewers for the final playoff spot.
Future games ... The schedule is light in the KCBL this week. Two games will be played on Wednesday. Northside travels to Cardigan in a huge game for both teams. The Brewers can’t afford to fall any further behind the Clippers in the league standings. Game time at Clipper Field is 6:30 pm. The other game is at Memorial Field as the Charlottetown Jays host the Bombers with a 6:30 pm start.
One game will be played on Sunday. Cardigan travels to MacDonald Field in Peakes to take on the Bombers. Game time is 2 pm.
Domino’s Pizza Player of the Week is Joel MacEachern of the Cardigan Clippers. MacEachern pitched a complete game shutout allowing only three hits while striking out seven.
