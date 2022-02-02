Last week’s announcement that the US border may open to PEI potatoes in the coming weeks is not a perfect solution, according to a local farmer who has tons of spuds stored in a warehouse.
Power Farms, based in Elliotvale, was left with 15 million pounds of potatoes that couldn't be delivered back in November when the Canadian government blocked PEI potatoes from going into the States.
Frank Power estimates he has shipped about ten loads of his potatoes to Canadian markets since the closure.
The price wasn’t good, but he said being able to keep employees working has been a plus. Mr Power will be able to keep employees on through a wage support program funded by the province.
How long that will last remains uncertain.
“We are sitting on a mountain of potatoes and now we are sitting on snow banks four to five feet high that is going to make it that much harder to destroy potatoes,” he added.
Mr Power said there is no doubt crop will have to be destroyed even if the border opens in the next few weeks.
He is taking nothing for granted at this point and says he will believe it when he sees the ban officially lifted.
Any talk of diverting the crop for other uses has been just that so far, talk, he said. No concrete plans have been relayed to farmers.
“Round white potatoes' shelf life is pretty near over in February and here we are the first of February with all these potatoes sitting in warehouses,” Mr Power said.
Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay hopes some of that inventory will make its way across the continental US and into Puerto Rico before potatoes have to be destroyed.
On January 27 Mr MacAulay, along with federal Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau, met with United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack in Washington.
During that meeting Mr MacAulay said assurances were given by US officials.
But, like Mr Power, he knows nothing is for certain until the border opens.
Mr MacAulay said sitting across the table from Secretary Vilsack the vibe was clearly in favour of lifting the ban.
As for why the Puerto Rico border will open before the US, Mr MacAulay couldn’t say why US officials made that decision.
“What we wanted to see happen is to get potatoes moving somewhere in the United States as quickly as we could,” he said.
Mr MacAulay concedes there will be potatoes that won’t make it to market, but any amount of movement is a start.
He doesn’t have to imagine how farmers feel right now. Mr MacAulay remembers a warehouse full of potatoes he lost three decades ago during the PVYN (a potato virus that was detrimental not to the potato plant, but other crops) crisis.
“The only thing that counts is trailers rolling and cheques coming in,” Mr MacAulay said.
Mr Power said there will be other problems once the market does open.
“We only have six weeks of shipping left and when you have millions of potatoes sitting in your warehouse where are all these trucks going to come from?"
Cramming several months of deliveries into a few weeks just won’t work logistically, Mr Power said.
“The border opening up in February is still a write-off for all fresh potato packers.
“When the calendar says it’s over, it’s over," Mr Power said.
