Cloggeroo festival announces 2023 lineup Apr 28, 2023 The Cloggeroo folk festival, nominated for an East Coast Music Award for event of the year, has announced the lineup for its 2023 concerts in August. Montreal indie folk band The Barr Brothers, Dartmouth singer-songwriter Adam Baldwin and Newfoundland artist Kellie Loder will headline this year's festival in Georgetown. More than a dozen artists will take the stage from August 11 to 13 as Cloggeroo celebrates its 10th anniversary. The festival kicks off Friday night at West Street Park with The Barr Brothers, Kinley Dowling, The Mellotones and Wharf Rats. Big Country and Veranda will take the stage Saturday afternoon, followed by a full evening show featuring Adam Baldwin, Kellie Loder, Out From Under, The Town Heroes and The Fabulously Rich. To close out the weekend on Sunday, Theresa Malenfant, Garrett Mason and Campbell & Johnston's Black Market Band will perform. Cloggeroo will find out next weekend whether it wins an ECMA award. It was also named Music PEI's event of the year in 2020.
