Cloggeroo

The Cloggeroo folk festival, nominated for an East Coast Music Award for event of the year, has announced the lineup for its 2023 concerts in August.

Montreal indie folk band The Barr Brothers, Dartmouth singer-songwriter Adam Baldwin and Newfoundland artist Kellie Loder will headline this year’s festival in Georgetown.

Tags

